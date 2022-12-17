HERMISTON, Ore. — Walla Walla High School's girls basketball team led the host Bulldogs 35-26 early in the third quarter of a Mid-Columbia Conference game on Friday, Dec. 16.
But the Bulldogs battled from behind with 54 second-half points — 27 in both the third and fourth quarters — and snapped the Blue Devils' three-game winning streak with an 80-73 victory.
The Blue Devils are back at it Saturday, hosting Chiawana for an afternoon clash scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m.
Friday had Izzy Simmons scoring a game-high 24 points and Ellie Heideman added 20, 16 in the second half, for Hermiston.
Freshman Lucy Teegarden contributed to the Bulldogs' first league win of the season with 16 points.
Wa-Hi built a seven-point lead, 18-11, after one quarter. Six Blue Devils scored in the period including Cami Martin with five points and Miriam Hutchens with four.
Simmons kept Hermiston close with 12 second-quarter points, but the Blue Devils went into halftime up 30-26.
Teegarden led the Bulldogs in the third quarter with eight points including a buzzer-beating layup off a Simmons' miss that put the home team up one, 53-52.
Heideman came alive in the fourth quarter and scored 10 points to lead Hermiston across the finish line.
Wa-Hi got a team-high 21 points from Martin including 10 in the final period. Madi Reibel added 15 for the Blue Devils despite four first-half fouls, and Lauryn Bergevin tallied 11 points.
