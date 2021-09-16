KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's girls swimming and diving team competed with both Hanford and Southridge here at Kenneth Serier Pool on Thursday, Sept. 16, in Mid-Columbia Conference action.
Dual scoring had the Blue Devils edging Southridge 93.5-92.5, while reigning conference champion Hanford topped them, 137-46.
"Hanford, the reigning Mid Columbia Conference Champions, has a very strong team again this year," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said. "Walla Walla swam a very close dual with Southridge, edging them out by only one point. Even though Walla Walla only won three of 12 events against Southridge, we outscored them with our depth."
Wa-Hi returns here Saturday for the MCC Invitational, looking for more strong performances.
Hanford and Southridge provided fierce competition here Thursday.
The top three finishers in each relay event scored points, and Wa-Hi had several successful teams.
In the 200 Medley relay, the “A” squad of Alana Miller, Ciera Griggs, Abi Guest and EmmaLynne Gonzales placed second against Southridge and third in the Hanford dual with a time of 2:18.21. The “B” squad of Audra Zanes, Lauren Adams, Tess Bottoms and Elliot Zanes placed third against Southridge with a time of 2:33.03.
In the 200 freestyle relay, the “A” squad of Lani Nunez, Elliot Zanes, Anna-Sofia Foster and Abi Guest placed first against Southridge and third in the Hanford dual with a time of 2:13.81. The “B” squad of Tila Davalos, AnnMarie Hallan, Sophia Haugen and Piper Fredrickson placed third against Southridge with a time of 2:23.58.
In the 400 freestyle relay, the “A” squad of Alana Miller, EmmaLynne Gonzales, Lani Nunez and Ciera Griggs placed second against Southridge and third in the Hanford dual with a time of 4:42.26. The “B” squad of Tess Bottoms, Viva Berkey, Anna-Sofia Foster and Audra Zanes placed third against Southridge with a time of 5:07.56.
The top five finishers in each individual event score points.
Wa-Hi had 16 athletes score points in individual events.
Junior AnnMarie Hallan won the diving event against Southridge and was second in the Hanford dual with a score of 115.25.
Freshman Lani Nunez finished in first against Southridge and fourth in the Hanford dual in the 100 freestyle (1:08.31), and finished in second against Southridge and fourth in the Hanford dual in the 50 freestyle (30.37).
Junior Alana Miller finished in second against both Southridge and in the Hanford dual in the 100 butterfly (1:14.05) and finished in second against Southridge and third in the Hanford dual in the 100 backstroke (1:16.70).
Senior Ciera Griggs finished second in the Hanford dual and third against Southridge and in the 500 freestyle (6:38.37), and finished in second against Southridge and fourth in the Hanford dual in the 200 IM (2:48.17).
Freshman Viva Berkey finished in second against Southridge and fourth in the Hanford dual in the 100 breast (1:31.28), and finished in fourth against Southridge and fifth in the Hanford dual in the 500 freestyle (7:12.93).
Freshman EmmaLynne Gonzales finished in third against both Southridge and in the Hanford dual in the 100 butterfly (1:18.35) and finished in third against Southridge and fifth in the Hanford dual in the 100 backstroke (1:19.54).
Junior Audra Zanes finished in third against Southridge and fourth in the Hanford dual in the 200 freestyle (2:39.52) and finished in fourth against Southridge in the 100 backstroke (1:26.84) .
Sophomore Tess Bottoms finished in third against Southridge and fifth in the Hanford dual in both the 200 IM (3:01.70) and the 100 freestyle (1:14.95).
Senior Lauren Adams finished in third against Southridge and fifth in the Hanford dual in the 100 breast (1:35.47).
Freshman Abi Guest finished in fourth against both Southridge and Hanford dual in the 100 butterfly (1:19.55), and finished in fourth against Southridge and fifth in the Hanford dual in the 50 freestyle (31.79).
Freshman Lindsey West finished in fourth against Southridge in the 200 IM (3:12.23), and fifth against Southridge in the 500 freestyle (7:23.23).
Freshman Piper Fredrickson finished in fourth against Southridge in the 100 breast (1:38.160).
Sophomore Anna-Sofia Foster finished in fifth against both Southridge and Hanford dual in the 200 freestyle (3:02.19).
Sophomore Clara Johnson finished in fifth against Southridge in the 100 freestyle (1:19.38)
Sophomore Tila Davalos tied for fifth place against Southridge in the 50 freestyle (34.11).
Freshman Elliot Zanes finished third against both Southridge and Hanford in the Diving event with a score of 91.40.
