Madison Reibel and Cami Martin scored 16 points apiece and Lauryn Bergevin added 13 to lead Walla Walla High School to a 56-49 victory over Chiawana in Mid-Columbia Conference girls basketball action on Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Wa-Hi gym.
The Blue Devils, winners of four of their last five games, improved to 3-1 in league and 4-3 overall.
Martin scored eight points in the second quarter, Reibel and Jailyn Davenport delivered five each, and Bergevin tallied four as Wa-Hi turned a 9-8 Riverhawks' edge after one quarter into a 30-25 halftime lead.
A half-dozen Blue Devils scored at least one point in the second half and the output was enough for the home team to hold off Chiawana.
"I couldn’t be more prouder of my team then I am right now," Wa-Hi coach Tresa Reibel said. "The girls continue to play hard for me and each other and their collective effort and determination proved to be very successful against a respected Chiawana team. A great way for us to go into our Christmas break."
Wa-Hi's next game is Jan. 6 at Southridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.