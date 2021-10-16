RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School had girls swimming and diving this weekend in the Mid-Columbia Conference Championships.
AnnMarie Hallan and Elliot Zanes competed Friday, Oct. 15, in East Wenatchee at an 11-dive meet hosted by Eastmont High. Hallan placed sixth for the Blue Devils, Zanes ninth
Their scores were combined with those from the previous week's meet in Richland for the MCC Championships, the results placing Hallan seventh, Zanes 10th.
Both had already qualified for districts Nov. 5 in Kelso, Wash.
Before districts, the regular season will finish Oct. 23 at Whitman College with the Last Chance Invite.
"We now have 17 athletes qualified," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said.
This weekend also had Blue Devils swimmers here Saturday at George Prout Pool, placing fifth out of 10 as a team with six girls scoring points in individual events.
The top relay from each school scored points.
In the 200 Medley Relay, the Blued Devils “A” squad of Alana Miller, Viva Berkey, Abigail Guest and EmmaLynne Gonzales placed sixth with a time of 2:17.02.
In the 200 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Aolani Nunez, Abigail Guest, EmmaLynne Gonzales and Ciera Griggs placed sixth with a time of 1:59.94.
In the 400 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Alana Miller, Aolani Nunez, Audra Zanes and Ciera Griggs placed sixth with a time of 4:32.31, but scored fifth place points.
Wa-Hi also had six other athletes score points in individual events.
Junior Alana Miller placed fourth in the 100 Butterfly (1:11.83) and fifth in the 100 Backstroke (1:10.71).
Senior Ciera Griggs was fifth in the 500 Freestyle (6:11.42) and ninth in the 200 IM (2:44.79).
Freshman EmmaLynne Gonzales placed sixth in the 50 Freestyle (28.67) and ninth in the 100 Freestyle (1:05.01).
Freshman Abigail Guest placed sixth in the 100 Butterfly (1:14.44).
Freshman Aolani Nunez placed seventh in the 100 Freestyle (1:04.09) and eighth in the 200 Freestyle (2:23.80) and.
Junior Audra Zanes placed 11th in the 500 Freestyle (6:37.63) and 12th in the 200 Freestyle (2:28.52).
