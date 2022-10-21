KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's girls swimming team had six of them competing Thursday, Oct. 20, in Kennewick Last Chance Meet at Kenneth Serier Pool.
The meet offered swimmers a final opportunity to qualify for the postseason district championships, Nov. 4-5 in Kelso, Washington, and Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose reported they now have 21 qualifiers.
Senior Felicity Matson qualified for the Adaptive Competition at State in the 50 Freestyle (1:36.72).
Freshman Halah Fairbanks Smith came in third in the 200 Freestyle with a new district qualifying time (2:48.16).
Junior Sofi Cruz placed fourth in the 100 Backstroke (1:28.24) with a new district qualifying time. She also placed 26th in the 50 Freestyle (34.85) with personal best times in both events.
Freshman Izzy Kirtley placed eighth in the 100 Breaststroke (1:38.26) and 27th in the 50 Freestyle (35.44) with personal best times in both events.
Sophomore Lucy Rodriguez placed 15th in the 100 Freestyle (1:23.04) and 30th in the 50 Freestyle (36.36) with a personal best time.
Sophomore Mady Artz placed 21st in the 100 Freestyle (2:08.70) and 45th in the 50 Freestyle (51.04) with a personal best time.
