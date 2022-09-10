RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School's girls swimming and diving opened it 2022 season Friday, Sept. 9, with several strong performances at the Richland Twilight Swim Meet in George Prout Pool.
"21 of our athletes had enough practices to compete in this early season jamboree meet with athletes from all of the other Mid-Columbia Conference schools," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said. "We have a lot of younger athletes on the team, and they brought a lot of positive energy to the meet. They do a great job encouraging each other to do their best.
"There were a lot of personal best times which is incredible this early in the season."
The Blue Devils look to continue their strong start to 2022.
Their next two meets will be in Kennewick at Serier Pool, starting Thursday, Sept. 15, with a double dual opposite Hanford and Kamiakin followed by the Mid Columbia Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 17.
"We won’t host a home meet at Whitman College’s Harvey Pool until October," Rose said.
The Blue Devils look to build off their success Friday with several individuals and relays finishing their respective events in the top 12.
It all started with diving, as Wa-Hi sophomore Elliot Zanes scored 63.40 points and senior AnnMarie Hallan scored 43.00 over the three-dive competition.
Walla Walla also dominated swimming relays.
The “A” squad of Alana Miller, Lani Nunez, Eliana Isenhower and Emily Meliah won the 200 Freestyle Relay with a time of 1:52.03.
The “A” squad of Alana Miller, Viva Berkey, Eliana Isenhower and Emily Meliah also won the 200 Medley Relay with a time of 2:10.45.
The “B” squad of Elliot Zanes, Audra Zanes, Abigail Guest and Lani Nunez finished in ninth place with a time of 2:28.84, and the “C” team of Tess Bottoms, Piper Fredrickson, Quincy Boggs and Sophia Haugen came in 10th place with a time of 2:32.73.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils shined in the individual races.
Senior Alana Miller won the 50 Freestyle (27.57) and was second in the 50 Butterfly (28.29).
Freshman Emily Meliah was second in the 50 Freestyle (27.82) and ninth in the 100 IM (1:13.47).
Junior Tess Bottoms was third in the 50 Backstroke (37.48) and ninth in the 50 Butterfly (35.52).
Freshman Eliana Isenhower was fourth in the 50 Freestyle (29.17) and eighth in the 100 IM (1:13.00).
Sophomore Elliot Zanes was fourth in the 50 Backstroke (37.93).
Sophomore Lani Nunez was sixth in the 50 Freestyle (30.11).
Sophomore Abigail Guest was seventh in the 50 Freestyle (30.57).
Freshman Emilia Frokic was eighth in the 50 Backstroke (41.53) and 11th in the 50 Breaststroke (48.15).
Freshman Isabel Kirtley was ninth in the 50 Breaststroke (47.63).
Freshman Quincy Boggs was 10th in the 50 Butterfly (35.66).
Sophomore Viva Berkey was 12th in the 50 Freestyle (33.15).
Senior Audra Zanes was 10th in the 100 Backstroke (1:22.43).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.