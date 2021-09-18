KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's girls swim and dive team competed Saturday, Sept. 18 in the Mid Columbia Invitational at Kenneth Serier Pool.
"It was cold and raining for most of the meet, but the student-athletes had incredibly positive attitudes and many posted personal best times," Wa-Hi coach Nancy Rose said.
Four Blue Devil relay teams tallied points by posting top 12 finishes.
The “A” squad of Alana Miller, Ciera Griggs, Abi Guest and EmmaLynne Gonzales placed fourth in the 200 medley relay with a time of two minutes, 17.07 seconds. The “B” squad - Audra Zanes, Viva Berkey, Tess Bottoms and Tila Davalos - placed 12th with a time of 2:34.81.
The “A” squad of Elliot Zanes, Davalos, Lindsay West and Guest placed 10th in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 2:16.72.
The “A” squad of Alana Miller, Audra Zanes, EmmaLynne Gonzales and Ciera Griggs placed seventh in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:40.
Nine Blue Devils scored individually.
Miller was third in the 100 Backstroke (1:11.19) and placed sixth in the 200 IM.
Gonzales placed fourth in the 50 Freestyle (29.22) and sixth in the 100 Freestyle (1:05.62).
Griggs was fourth in the 100 Breaststroke (1:27.18) and 10th in the 100 Freestyle (1:06.75).
Berkey placed ninth in the 100 Breaststroke (1:29.15) and 11th in the 200 IM (2:58.59).
Zanes placed ninth in the 500 Freestyle (7:05.31) and placed 12th in the 200 IM (3:02.22).
Junior AnnMarie Hallan finished in ninth place in the diving event with a score of 88.80.
Sophomore Sophia Haugen placed ninth place in the 100 Butterfly (1:27.31).
Bottoms placed 10th in the 100 Butterfly (1:27.47).
Zanes finished in 12th place in the diving event with a score of 73.65.
The Blue Devils' next meet is Tuesday versus Kamiakin and Richland.
