KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's girls wrestling team competed Friday, Dec. 2, at the Kennewick Lioness Invitational.
The Blue Devils included Kylie Whitaker placing fifth in the 125-pound weight class while teammate Alisson Rojas was sixth in the 120 bracket, and Brooklyn Quigg won four matches at 140 with pins as Alexa Kemp also flatten an opponent in 130.
"Every person on this team got better and wrestled better every time they stepped on the mat," Blue Devils coach Jake Butenhoff said. "Ours girls have some heart."
The Blue Devils next have a dual Thursday, Dec. 8, in Richland at Hanford High.
They look to build off several strong performances Friday in Kennewick.
"At 120 pounds, Alisson Rojas battled her way back through the bracket after a first-round loss and took sixth place," Butenhoff said. "Alisson is incredibly coachable. She absorbs and applies what she is taught immediately. She jumped levels today.
"At 125 pounds, Kylie Whitaker won her first and second round via pin in the first period.
"In the quarterfinals, she faced the No. 2-ranked girl in the state from Toppenish. Kylie was displeased with her performance, but still managed to put up points and end the match with her adversary on her back and out of time accepting a 7-3 loss.
"Kylie then pinned her way through the rest of the bracket resulting in a 5th Place finish."
The Blue Devils had more reasons to be proud.
"At 130 pounds, Alexa Kemp started out fast with a pinned against Hermiston," Butenhoff said. "However, she got caught her second match and just missed her third in a narrow 0-2 loss.
"I know that Alexa is frustrated, but if she could see what we see as coaches, she would be plead with the improvements she is making. She’s just plain tough and good things are coming her way.
"At 140 pounds, Brooklyn Quigg went 4-2 on the day with four pins. Brooklyn is a competitor. She grits her teeth and runs through her opponents. She is a lot of fun to coach with her aggressive style."
(0) comments
