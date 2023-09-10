Walla Walla High School's 2023 girls swimming and diving team feels good heading into this season.
The Blue Devils get going Tuesday, Sept. 12, in Kennewick as they will be in a Mid-Columbia Conference meet also including Kamiakin, Hanford and Cheney.
"This year’s team is a little smaller than previous seasons, but they have been a joy to coach so far," the Blue Devils' Nancy Rose said. "They are working hard, and we’ve seen tremendous growth in just the first two weeks of practice.
"Our swim-and-dive league consists of all of the MCC schools, plus Cheney High School. All of the schools in the league have strong teams, and I expect to see some great races at our upcoming dual and invitational meets."
The Blue Devils also have their eyes on the postseason District Championships.
Walla Walla is scheduled to host the meet which, Rose added, will take place at Whitman College in its Louise and Paul Harvey Pool.
Districts will determine who advances to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Championships, Nov. 9-11, in Federal Way, Washington, at the King County Aquatic Center.
"Our goal is to have at least 75 percent of the team qualify for Districts," Rose said. "Our divers have the best chance at qualifying for State."
The 2023 Blue Devils have plenty of talent, led by a well-tested core.
"We have 10 returning varsity athletes including junior Elliot Zanes, who competed at the State Championships in diving," Rose said. "She is also a versatile swimmer and will be a major part of our relays.
"Junior Abigail Guest also competed at State in the 400 Free Relay. She placed fourth in the 100 Backstroke and fifth in the 200 Freestyle at last year’s district meet.
"Junior Lindsay West, junior Viva Berkey, sophomore Quincy Boggs, and senior Sophia Haugen all scored points at Districts last year and will continue to score valuable points at meets this season. Junior Piper Frederickson, junior Jaden Olson, sophomore Izzy Kirtley, and sophomore Halah Fairbanks also bring District Championship experience to the team and expect to place at Districts this season.
"Sophomore Ayla Cohen also returns and is already swimming personal best times in practice."
Veterans give the Blue Devils leadership.
"Newcomers that will make an impact include junior Miriam Hutchins, who is showing great promise as a diver as well as being a very strong swimmer," Rose said. "Freshman Gianna Goff is an experienced and versatile swimmer who will score valuable points for the team in both individual events and on relays.
"Sophomore Amelia Hubbard also brings experience and will see varsity action off the bat. Senior Mallory Dowdy, Junior Maya Hogan, and freshmen Ceci Neal and Bonnie Cox round out the team."
The Blue Devils have had to regroup after having to bid farewell to a number of 2022 performers.
"Unfortunately, we lost several athletes who scored valuable points at Districts last year," Rose said. "The MCC Swimmer of the Year and District Champ Alana Miller graduated along with diver AnnMarie Hallan and swimmer Audra Zanes, who were both District finalists.
"Senior Tess Bottoms moved away. "Senior Anna-Sofia Foster is recovering from knee surgery. Junior Aolani Nunez is doing a foreign exchange program. We also lost sophomores Emily Meliah and Eliana Isenhower."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.