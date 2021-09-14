Four goals in the second half lifted Walla Walla High School's girls soccer team to a 6-1 rout of Kennewick on the Blue Devils' pitch on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The Blue Devils only led 2-1 at halftime, but pulled away to even their record this season at 2-2.

They look to stay strong Thursday, when they return to action at Southridge.

Wa-Hi pummeled Kennewick with an all-out attack.

Kaitlyn King put the Blue Devils ahead with her first goal Tuesday, converting an assist from Marlee Boyd.

Sara Bowen soon scored to double the Wa-Hi lead.

Kennewick managed to cut the edge in half before intermission, but the Blue Devils dominated the rest of the match.

After increasing their lead to 3-1 early in the second half, Hayleigh Burke added another Wa-Hi goal to keep the ball rolling.

Jazlyn Martinez soon joined the Wa-Hi scoring spree, and before time expired, King had tacked on the final goal.

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

Load comments