PASCO — Walla Walla High School's varsity girls golf team had Emerson Schulke, Bryan Watilo and Reese Carlson all qualify for districts Tuesday, May 3, with the final Mid-Columbia Conference regular season POD match in Pasco at Sun Willows Golf Course.
The Blue Devils placed seventh out of the nine teams with their score of 432, trailing sixth place Hermiston by 22. Southridge won at 324.
Schulke turned in the top individual Blue Devils card with her 32-over par 104, placing 24th overall, as she qualified for the district tournament May 17-18 in Spokane at Liberty Lake Golf Course.
Watilo and Carlson also qualified, each shooting a 109.
"Schulke, a first year player at Wa-Hi, led the Blue Devils for the third consecutive match," coach Bill Howard said.
The Blue Devils also had Natalie Martinez shooting a 110, Madalyne Wilson 111 and Sophie Bess 125.
Southridge junior Jillian Hui and Pasco junior Jillian Breedlove both topped the individual leaderboard at par 72.
The regular season ended with the Blue Devils placing seventh, while Southridge took the title with a victory in every POD match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.