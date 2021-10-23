Most of Walla Walla High School's girls swimming and diving team set new personal records here Saturday, Oct. 23, in the Last Chance Invite held at the Whitman College indoor pool.
"Since the purpose of the meet was to give athletes one last chance to qualify for districts, the meet was not scored," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said. "One of the highlights of the meet was when adaptive athlete Felicity Matson dropped 8.5 seconds in her 50 Freestyle."
Matson was far from alone in setting a new best time.
"I was really pleased with their efforts today," Rose said. "Their hard work in practice is paying off with so many personal best times."
The regular season now over, Wa-Hi has 17 girls qualified for districts Nov. 5-6 in Kelso, Wash.
Several of them will be coming off great swims at the Last Chance Invite.
The following relays placed in the top three.
In the 200 Medley Relay, the “A” squad of Alana Miller, Ciera Griggs, EmmaLynne Gonzale and Lani Nunez placed second with a time of 2:16.17.
The “B” squad of Lindsay West, Viva Berkey, Tess Bottoms and AnnMarie Hallan finished third with a time of 2:34.72.
In the 200 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of EmmaLynne Gonzales, Ciera Griggs, Lani Nunez and Alana Miller won with a time of 2:00.62.
The “B” squad of Lindsay West, Hope McMahon, AnnMarie Hallan and Anna-Sofia Foster came in second with a time of 2:22.58.
The “C” squad of Sophia Haugen, Lauren Adams, Alora Jones and Jaden Olson came in third with a time of 2:31.84.
In the 400 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Viva Berkey, Jaden Olson, Elliot Zanes and Audra Zanes won with a time of 5:03.11.
The “B” squad of Anna-Sofia Foster, Hope McMahon, Piper Fredrickson and Tess Bottoms came in second with a time of 5:03.50.
The following swimmers placed in the top five.
Sophomore Tess Bottoms won the 100 Backstroke (1:19.97) and finished third in the 200 IM (2:56.54), which were both personal best times.
Senior Ciera Griggs won the 200 IM (2:43.18) and finished fourth in the 100 Freestyle (1:04.89).
Freshman Viva Berkey won the 500 Freestyle with a personal best time of 6:55.53.
Junior Alana Miller won the 100 Butterfly (1:12.12).
Freshman EmmaLynne Gonzales placed second in both the 50 Freestyle (28.34) and the 100 Freestyle (1:03.21), which were both personal best times.
Sophomore Anna-Sofia Foster was second in the 500 Freestyle (7:02.42) and third in the 200 Freestyle (2:43.54), which were both personal best times.
Freshman Lani Nunez was second in the 200 IM (2:52.57) with a personal best time and finished third in the 100 Freestyle (1:04.87).
Junior Audra Zanes placed third in the 100 Butterfly (1:25.96) with a personal best time.
Freshman Jaden Olson was fifth in both the 200 Freestyle (2:52.66) and the 500 Freestyle (7:41.88) , which were both personal best times and a new District qualifying time in the latter.
Freshman Lindsay West was fourth in the 200 IM (3:09.58) with a personal best time.
Freshman Piper Freshman was fifth in the 100 Breaststroke (1:31.51) with a personal best time.
