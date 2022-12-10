Walla Walla High School limited visiting Hanford to nine field goals and posted a 57-43 victory in Mid-Columbia Conference girls basketball action on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Wa-Hi gym.
The Blue Devils evened their overall record at 2-2 after winning their MCC opener.
Madison Reibel, despite being saddled with three first-quarter fouls, scored a team-high 16 points for Wa-Hi. Teammate Lauryn Bergevin - who eclipsed the 500-point plateau for her career with a first-quarter 3-pointer - added 13 points for the Blue Devils.
Cami Martin contributed 11 points to the Wa-Hi tally and Jailyn Davenport scored eight.
The Blue Devils led 13-9 after one quarter and, keyed by a 10-point performance by Bergevin in the second quarter, took a 29-21 lead into halftime.
Davenport scored six points in the third quarter and Reibel delivered five as Wa-Hi extended its lead to 14, 45-31, going into the final period.
The teams played on even terms in the fourth quarter and the 14-point Blue Devil margin was sustained.
"We're on the right track," Wa-Hi coach Tresa Reibel said. "We were focused on defense. We wanted it to be our primary focus. We were trying to keep the dribble drive and their motion (offense) under control."
The Blue Devils next game is Monday at Pasco.
"We told the girls, 'Nice win,'" Reibel said. "That was their "practice" for Monday's game. I'm super proud of my girls."
