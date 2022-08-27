Walla Walla High School’s 2022 varsity football team is pumped to open its season.
The Blue Devils will hit the road Friday, Sept. 2, to Yakima for their first game as they play at West Valley in a non-league matchup.
“I’m excited,” Blue Devils head coach Greg Lupfer said ahead of his fourth season at Wa-Hi. “The kids we have out here have bought into this program, and they’ve been working hard.”
In addition to talented and athletic varsity players this year, Lupfer also sees a strong program developing.
After the first day of practices, he reported 74 kids out for football.
“No. 1, I’m really — I want to throw this out there — I’m really excited about this freshman class,” Lupfer said. “This freshman class, just all summer long, worked out together. Probably a good solid 24-30 of those kids were there all summer long, lifting and throwing. I’m super excited about that class.
“We had a good sophomore class last year, too. And then I’m excited about our eighth-grade class. I know our eighth-grade class is going to be good also, so you know you put three good teams back-to-back, then I think that shows a lot for the program and the possibilities there in the future.”
A lot of pieces are already in place for this season.
The offensive line features senior Jon Smith at center, back from earning an All-MCC honorable mention last year.
Smith leads a cast of blockers including juniors Ethan Kregger, Manny Sanchez and Quinton Grimes, as well as sophomores Ben Stillman, Kyle Mouch and Jacob Humphries with senior Josiah Carpenter as tight end.
“We’re not big up front, but we’re quick,” Lupfer said. “There’s something to be said for being able to gain angles on defensive linemen. It’s not so much about always blowing them off the ball. This more about blocking angles and putting ourselves in position up front to be successful.”
The line looks to create opportunities for an athletic group at skill positions with senior Zack Wood back as quarterback.
Running backs include Jaden Flippo and Josh Nelson, a pair of seniors.
As for receivers, the Blue Devils have seniors Isaiah Roberson and Jessie Ocampo as well as sophomore Damian Romero Herrera and Carter Shivell.
“We’ve got some tools,” Lupfer said. “These kids just got to keep working, stay confident, stay together, and try to build some team chemistry.”
Keeping bodies fresh and healthy remains a challenge this year.
Several kids getting the majority of playing time on offense are likely to stay on the field for defense.
Smith, Kregger, Sanchez and Carpenter are slated for the defensive line with Flippo and Nelson as linebackers along with junior Carter O’Dell, sophomore Brendin McNeil and Carson Casey.
The secondary includes Ocampo, Roberson, Romero Herrera and Shivell as well as junior Grant Banister.
“Depth is always a concern when it comes to high school football, but you know, you work with what you can work with,” Lupfer said. “You know our players always have to go both ways, and they understand that when they get here. And you know, it’s just more opportunities to play the game with football.”
Meanwhile, special teams features sophomore Kooper Shields back as kicker and punter while the options for returning range from Ocampo to Roberson to Romero Herrera to Shivell.
Lupfer and his coaching staff are hard at work in molding the 2022 team.
Justin James is the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator, Chris Gradwohl is the offensive coordinator, David Blocklinger is the receivers coach, Bob LeMaster is the offensive line coach, and Zach Widmer coaches running backs, defensive backs and special teams as well as the junior varsity.
The freshman team has Matt Triebwasser as head coach, Danny Mears was offensive line coach, Ryan Martuscelli as quarterbacks and defensive backs coach, and Matt Schack as receivers and defensive backs coach.
“We have a lot to work on but we have some tools that we can work with, so it’s good,” Lupfer said.
To get Wa-Hi in the state championship playoffs out of the Mid-Columbia Conference, the Blue Devils will contend with the other MCC 3A teams including Kennewick, Southridge and Hermiston.
Kennewick took second at state last year.
Though the MCC also has bigger schools like Chiawana, Richland, Kamiakin, Hanford and Pasco, the Blue Devils are prepared to challenge every opponent.
“Really what I’m concerned about is the 3A teams, because you know whether we win or lose against a 4A team essentially doesn’t affect us when it comes to the playoffs,” Lupfer said. “I know that obviously Kennewick is going to be really good — coach (Randy) Affholter’s done a great job over there. And Matt (Johnson) has done a great job over at Southridge. Hermiston has a really good quarterback, so I know they’re going to be tough.
“For us, every game is going to be a dogfight. And that’s just what we have to prepare for. And then when we go play our 4A teams, we’re going to put the best product we can on the field.”
The 2021 Blue Devils hosted Kennewick for their season opener, winding up with a 23-7 loss to the eventual state runnerup.
This year has Wa-Hi starting Sept. 2 with a 4A matchup out of the Columbia Basin Big 9, in Yakima at West Valley.
“You know, it’s the best way to be able to start a football season, to be able to start with a non-league game,” Lupfer said. “If you look at college football, no college team, or very rarely do you see a college team, open up with a league game. I don’t know if it really ever happens. In the NFL, you have all your preseason games.
“The way that our schedule was done, with us being able to first play a non-league school, is to me the way it should be. You play that non-league game, you see what you’ve got, you make your adjustments off what you’ve got to make personnel wise and schematically, and then go from there — then you go into your league.
“So being able to go to West Valley and play in Yakima for a non-league game I think is 100% the correct way to do it. Then we’ll come back and play Kennewick for our first home game. I mean, it’s great being able to have a non-league game for our first game of this season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.