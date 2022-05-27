Walla Walla High School and DeSales Catholic came away with state championships for the second day in a row Friday, May 27, highlighting continued action at the three-day meets.
Dash Sirmon won his second state championship in as many days for Walla Walla High School, besting the 3A boys javelin while teammate Dane Gardea topped the high jump, and Morgan Thomas was victorious for DeSales in the 1B girls shot put a day after teammate Emmalyne Jimenez topped their 1,600-meter track race.
The meets finish Saturday.
Friday featured Sirmon triumphant once again for Walla Walla High School at the meet in Tacoma with 3A schools, besting its boys javelin event with a record-breaking throw that cleared 216 feet and three inches.
Sirmon had already won the long jump title Thursday.
His javelin throw Friday not only went almost 25 feet farther than that of Yelm sophomore Brayden Platt in second place, but also best their previous state championship record of 211-00 by Bellevue High's Robert Hintz in 2009.
Yet it wasn't a personal record, which remains the 219-04 that Sirmon threw earlier this year at the April 28 meet in Walla Walla.
However, teammate Logan Ashbeck did set a new personal record in the same event and placed third in the 3A boys javelin with his 182-01.
Gardea gave the Blue Devils their third state title with his victory in high jump, matching his personal record at 6-04.
Meanwhile, over in Cheney at the meet of smaller schools, Thomas became the second DeSales girl in as many days to win a state title when she bested 1B girls shot put with her throw of 35-07.25. She best a PR by the runnerup from Odessa, Katherine Burnette, by more than a foot and a half.
Third place in the 1B girls shot put went to Raelin Borley, of Pomeroy, with her 33-09.
Pomeroy also had Katie Boyer placed third in the 1B girls pole vault.
The 1B boys javelin had DeSales senior Jadon Bingham placing third.
In the 2B championships, Walla Walla Valley Academy sophomore Clara Scully placed fourth in girls javelin with her personal record 109-06.
Cheney was also the sight of the 1A meet with College Place junior Mya Adams placing seventh in the girls long jump.
All track races Friday were preliminary heats.
