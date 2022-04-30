Walla Walla High School's varsity baseball team wrapped up its regular season schedule with an exciting Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader split Friday, April 29, at Murr Sports Complex.
The opener went 10 innings when Hanford handed the Blue Devils a 6-4 loss, but they rallied in the bottom of the seventh of the second game for a 6-5 walk-off win.
Wa-Hi (11-7 overall, 10-6 in the league) finished the regular season in fourth place, winning 10 of their last 11 games.
“Two very good ballgames today," Blue Devils coach Jason Parsons said. "It was a battle for five hours. Hanford has a good ball club, and I see why they will be representing the 4A in the playoffs."
Carson Jones and Tanner Swopes combined to pitch a 10-inning gem for the Blue Devils in the opener, together chalking up 11 strikeouts.
Hanford wound up taking the marathon, but the Blue Devils bounced back with dramatic victory in the second game.
Will Kytola had two runs batted it for the Blue Devils.
They went to the seventh up 5-3 when Hanford tied things up, but the Blue Devils prevailed in dramatic fashion.
"It seemed like every pitch and every at bat was magnified throughout both contests," Parsons said.
Next, the Blue Devils head to the postseason as they will host their first-round playoff May 7 at Murr.
"These were the perfect games to have heading into the playoffs," Parsons said. "Today’s contests felt like playoff games.”
