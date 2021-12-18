Walla Walla High School's boys swimming team dominated both its duals Saturday, Dec. 18, at Whitman College's pool.
The Blue Devils outscored Chiawana, 132-30, and Pasco, 131-28.
"They have been working hard at practice to improve both technique and aerobic capacity, and it really showed with lots of personal best times," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said.
The Blue Devils return to action back here Dec. 28 when they host the Winter Invitational at Whitman's pool beginning at noon.
"We now have 15 boys qualified for the district championships (Feb. 11-12 in Kelso, Wash.), and I expect several more to qualify at the next few meets."
The Blue Devils routed Chiawana and Pasco with points from relays placing in the top three of their respective races.
In the 200 Medley Relay, the “A” squad of Jake Buratto, Jesse Snyder, Luke Bona and Zach Juhnke won both meets (1:51.26). The “B” squad of Ian Lash, Jerry Yao, Dutch Sickels and Henry Johnson came in second place in both duals (2:02.23).
In the 200 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Jesse Snyder, Ian Lash, Henry Johnson and Luke Bona won both meets (1:42.57). The “B” squad of Graham Johnson, Emmett James, Kai Lincoln and Ben Reser came in second place in the Pasco dual and third in the Chiawana dual (1:56.87).
In the 400 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Luke Bona, Jake Buratto, Jerry Yao and Zach Juhnke won the Pasco meet and was third vs. Chiawana (3:45.72). The “B” squad of Graham Johnson, Isaac Creason, Bryce Hollopeter and Ben Reser finished second in both duals (4:25.59).
The Blue Devils tallied points from individual finishing in the top five.
Junior Zach Juhnke won the 50 Freestyle (23.51) and the 100 Backstroke (1:02.22) in both duals.
Sophomore Jesse Snyder won the 200 IM (2:13.40) and the 100 Breaststroke (1:05.24) in both duals.
Freshman Jake Buratto won both the 100 Freestyle in both duals (57.08), and was second in the 100 Backstroke in both duals (1:07.07).
Freshman Jerry Yao won the 500 Freestyle in both duals (6:09.62) and was second in the 100 Breaststroke in both duals (1:17.44).
Senior Ben Reser won both the 200 Freestyle in both duals (2:13.96), and was third against Chiawana and fourth against Pasco in the 100 Butterfly (1:15.91).
Senior Luke Bona won both the 100 Butterfly in both duals (58.13).
Senior Henry Johnson was second in the 50 Freestyle in both duals (25.70), and second against Chiawana and third against Pasco in the 100 Freestyle (59.03).
Freshman Graham Johnson was second in the 200 IM in both duals (2:34.52), and second against Chiawana and third against Pasco in the 100 Butterfly (1:15.77).
Junior Isaac Creason was second in the 500 Freestyle in both duals (7:22.07), and third in the 50 Freestyle in both duals (28.14).
Freshman Byce Hollopeter was second in the 200 Freestyle in both duals (2:31.82), and fourth in the 100 Backstroke in both duals (1:27.53).
Freshman Ian Lash was third in the 200 IM in both duals (2:38.84), and fourth in the 100 Freestyle in both duals (1:01.94).
Sophomore Liam Wells was third in the 200 Freestyle in both duals (2:36.19).
Junior Emmett James was fourth in the 100 Breaststroke in both duals (1:31.82).
