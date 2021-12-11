Walla Walla High School's boys swimming team tallied a victory in one of its two dual meets here Saturday, Dec. 11, at Whitman College's pool.
The Blue Devils outscored Richland, 105-64, while falling to Hanford, 117-35.
"Wa-Hi has 30 athletes on the roster this season with 25 competing today," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said. "They have been working hard at practice to improve both technique and aerobic capacity, and it really showed with lots of personal best times."
The Blue Devils will stick around here for their next competition Dec. 18 when they will host Cheney, Chiawana and Pasco with action scheduled to begin at noon.
"We already have 12 boys qualified for the district championships (Feb. 7-8 in Kelso, Wash.), and I expect several more to qualify at the next few meets."
The Blue Devils had several strong performances here Saturday, as the top three relays score points in their events.
In the 200 Medley Relay, the “A” squad of Jerry Yao, Jesse Snyder, Luke Bona and Jake Buratto won the Richland meet and was second vs. Hanford (1:51.79). The “B” squad of Bryce Hollopeter, Emmett James, Ben Reser and Isaac Creason came in third place in the Richland dual (2:17.25).
In the 200 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Jesse Snyder, Graham Johnson, Isaac Creason and Zach Juhnke won the Richland meet and was second vs. Hanford (1:43.87). The “B” squad of Zach Frierson, Emmett James, Kai Lincoln and Lincoln James came in third place in the Richland dual (2:04.24).
In the 400 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Luke Bona, Jerry Yao, Jake Buratto and Zach Juhnke won the Richland meet and was third vs. Hanford (3:48.56). The “B” squad of Graham Johnson, Ben Reser, Bryce Hollopeter and Brandt Roland came in third place in the Richland dual (4:23.29).
Meanwhile, Blue Devils had 13 scoring points in their individual events with top five finishes.
Sophomore Jesse Snyder won the 50 Freestyle (23.51) in both duals. He also won the 100 Breaststroke (1:03.98) in the Richland dual and was second in the Hanford dual.
Junior Zach Juhnke won the 200 Freestyle (1:55.94) and the 100 Freestyle (51.45) in the Richland dual and was second in each in the Hanford dual.
Senior Luke Bona won both the 100 Butterfly (58.35) and the 200 IM (2:13.41) in the Richland dual. He was second and third respectively against Hanford.
Freshman Jake Buratto was second against Richland and third against Hanford in the 100 Backstroke (1:08.62) and third against Richland meet and fifth against Hanford in the 50 Freestyle (25.86).
Freshman Graham Johnson was second against Richland and third against Hanford in the 500 Freestyle (6:24.51), and third against Richland and fifth against Hanford in the 200 Freestyle (2:18.96).
Freshman Jerry Yao was third against Richland and fourth against Hanford in the 100 Backstroke (1:09.21) and third against Richland and fifth against Hanford in the 200 IM (2:34.73).
Senior Ben Reser was third against Richland and fourth against Hanford in the 500 Freestyle (6:27.18), and fourth against Richland in the 200 IM (2:46.12).
Junior Isaac Creason was third against Richland and fourth against Hanford in the 100 Freestyle (1:05.38), and fourth against Richland in the 50 Freestyle (28.42).
Freshman Byce Hollopeter was fourth against Richland and fifth against Hanford in the 100 Freestyle (1:09.14), and fifth against Richland in the 100 Backstroke (1:22.81).
Junior Emmett James was fourth against Richland and fifth against Hanford in the 100 Breaststroke (1:26.88).
Sophomore Brandt Roland finished fifth in both duals in the 500 Freestyle (7:41.80), and fifth against Richland in the 200 Freestyle (2:39.94).
Sophomore Kai Lincoln finished fifth in the 100 Butterfly (1:27.03) in both duals.
Junior Viktor Thomsen was fifth in the 100 Breaststroke (1:33.49) against Richland.
