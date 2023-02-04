KELSO, Wash. — Walla Walla High School had 21 boys swimming and diving Friday, Feb. 3, at Kelso High as the Blue Devils competed in the Combined District 4 and District 8 Class 3A Champion preliminary rounds.
The meet continues Saturday with final rounds, and the Blue Devils look to come away with a district team title.
Several of the Blue Devils qualified for the finals by placing in the top 12 of a preliminary event Friday. The six best compete in an A final, and the next six in a B race.
"The boys swam very well in prelims, securing more spots in finals than other schools, which puts Wa-Hi in a great position to be district champs," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said.
Both of the top two finishers in an A final then earn an allocation to the state championship meet Feb. 17-18 in Federal Way, Washington, at King County Aquatic Center.
"We’re hoping to get some top two finishes in finals to earn allocations to state," Rose said. "I anticipate that some third- and fourth-place finishes may be fast enough to earn wildcard allocations to state as well."
The Blue Devils score at districts included an 11-dive event which had already taken place last week in Moses Lake.
All four Wa-Hi divers finishing in the top six. Senior Zach Evans finished second, earning a spot in the state dive championships Feb. 16, while senior Anthony Avalos-Rincon finished third, senior Emmett James fourth, sophomore Lincoln James fifth.
As for the Friday swimming preliminaries, each school was only allowed one entry in the relays and unlimited entries in individual events as long as the athletes have achieved the qualifying time.
But only four athletes in each event were allowed to compete in finals.
"We will make some adjustments in relay personnel for finals," Rose said.
In the 200 Medley Relay, the squad of Eli Bona, Jerry Yao, Hayes Hendley and Graham Johnson gave the school a third place seed (1:56.25) heading into finals.
In the 200 Freestyle, freshman Noah Stillman is seeded second (1:51.58), freshman Eli Bona is seeded third (1:52.66), sophomore Jake Buratto is seeded sixth (2:02.82) and junior Henry Wutzke is seeded 11th (2:13.87) heading into finals. Freshman Jay Guest finished 17th (2:24.24).
In the 200 IM, sophomore Jerry Yao is seeded third (2:16.44), freshman Hayes Hendley is seeded fourth (2:20.09), freshman Reilly Lemma is seeded ninth (2:36.79), junior John Hughett is seeded 10th (2:37.35) heading into finals. Sophomore Byryce Hollopeter finished in 13th (2:43.96).
In the 50 Freestyle, senior Zach Juhnke is seeded second (22.80), senior Caleb Goin is seeded sixth (23.82), junior Kai Lincoln is seeded ninth (24.90), and junior Zechariah Frierson is seeded 11th (25.18) heading into finals. Junior Liam Wells finished in 16th (26.98) and senior Zach Evans finished in 21st (27.92).
In the 100 Butterfly, freshman Hayes Hendley is seeded fourth (59.02), sophomore Graham Johnson is seeded fifth (1:01.80), junior Kai Lincoln is seeded ninth (1:06.81) and sophomore Kelen Kenny is seeded 10th (1:06.89) heading into finals. Junior Jefferson Adams Lopez finished in 14th place (1:20.18).
In the 100 Freestyle, senior Zach Juhnke is seeded second (51.06), and senior Caleb Goin is seeded fourth (52.01) heading into finals. Sophomore Bryce Hollopeter finished in 16th (1:03.13).
In the 500 Freestyle, freshman Eli Bona is seeded second (5:0143), sophomore Graham Johnson is seeded third (5:43.32), freshman Reilly Lemma is seeded sixth (6:06.69), and junior Henry Wutzke is seeded eighth (6:14.97) heading into finals.
Junior Liam Wells finished in 11th (6:44.05) and freshman Sean Elmenhurst finished in 14th (6:53.88), however each school is only allowed to have four athletes compete in finals.
In the 200 Freestyle Relay, the squad of Jerry Yao, Kai Lincoln, Zechariah Frierson and Caleb Goin gave the school a fourth place seed (1:40.06) heading into finals.
In the 100 Backstroke, freshman Noah Stillman is seeded second after lowering his school record (55.64), sophomore Jake Buratto is seeded fifth (1:03.37), and sophomore Kelen Kenny is seeded eighth (1:07.59) heading into finals. Freshman Evan Allen finished in 18th (1:19.89)
In the 100 Breaststroke, sophomore Jerry Yao is seeded fourth (1:12.57), junior John Hughett is seeded eighth (1:15.66), freshman Jay Guest is seeded ninth (1:18.17), and freshman Sean Elmenhurst is seeded 10th (1:18.62) heading into finals.
In the 400 Freestyle Relay, the squad of Kai Lincoln, Hayes Hendley, Jake Buratto and Eli Bona gave the school a second-place seed (3:36.46) heading into finals.
