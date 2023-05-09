Competing in the state championship tournament remains a possibility for Walla Walla High School's varsity boys soccer team this year, even as the number of contenders continues to dwindle during postseason playoffs.
The Blue Devils kept themselves alive in the District 8 Tournament while eliminating Hermiston with a 3-0 decision Tuesday, May 9, in their consolation semifinal at Wa-Hi.
Victory extended the Blue Devils season at least one more weekend — it also improved their record to 11-9 so far — and they will be back at it Saturday, May 13, up in Spokane against Mead High for another must-win playoff with the last available seed to state on the line.
"We knew that we'd be under pressure because this is a loser-out type situation," Blue Devils coach Mike Washington said. "It was good today to have that pressure because, moving forward, it's going to be like that every game we play now."
The Blue Devils had their backs to the wall despite opening the districts last week with a victory May 4 over North Central as they took their championship quarterfinal in a 4-1 rout.
It was Mead that knocked the Blue Devils off course May 6 with a 2-0 setback that dropped them to the consolation bracket and put their season in jeopardy.
But a rematch between the Blue Devils and Mead is staged for this weekend in Spokane with the winner advancing to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association championship tournament May 16-27.
Mead fell to Southridge in the district championship final Tuesday afternoon, around the same time the Blue Devils got themselves back on track with their victory over Hermiston.
Bumped to a loser-out Saturday, Mead will face a fired-up Blue Devils squad.
"We've got to talk to them mentally, physically and make sure they're not overtired and working too hard," Washington said. "We had a light practice yesterday just to get prepared for this one. We're just trying to take it game for game."
The Blue Devils have already tasted some revenge this week.
Their victory Tuesday avenged a 3-0 loss April 27 at Hermiston.
"They play on turf, and their speed kind of hurts us a little bit when we play on turf at times," Washington said. "We struggle more when we're playing on turf because we play on grass. They scored two goals in the first eight minutes, so we never really got a chance to get in it.
"We changed things around a little bit today knowing that, and I think the players really came through."
Daniel Esquivel, who would end up scoring two goals for the Blue Devils, tallied his first around the 12th minute.
But the Blue Devils wound up nursing their 1-0 lead the rest of the first half — not to mention most of the second.
Blue Devils goalie Diego Rios and the defenders together maintained that slim lead on their way to an eighth shutout victory this year.
"That early goal makes a difference," Washington said.
Blue Devils continued peppering the Hermiston net, yet they spent most of the match with only Esquivel having mustered a goal.
The key?
"Ball movement," Washington said. "We changed it a little bit today to give us more offensive pressure, because sometimes we've sat back a little bit and allowed teams to come up to us. We wanted to try and pressure them a little bit more, because we knew they're quite quick.
"I think it worked and gave (Esquivel) some space to get in and finish his chance."
The Blue Devils had just experienced similar shooting struggles against Mead in their shutout loss May 6.
"They played a different system that took us a while," Washington said. "We hit the crossbar early in the game but couldn't convert chances. We gave a penalty away, and then there was a bad cross over corner that we didn't pick him up.
"That's kind of something we talked about today. We can't let mental things happen because if we do, we lose games. It's about concentrating a little bit more, and I think defensively they did that today."
The Blue Devils finally added some insurance late in the second half.
Alejandro Castellon made it a 2-0 game around the 75th minutes when he headed in a corner kick by Javier Hernandez.
Esquivel then tacked on his second goal in the final two minutes with a short penalty kick.
"The penalty kick was also nice because they were also threatening to score," Washington said. "He enjoyed that, too, I'm sure."
