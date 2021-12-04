Walla Walla High School’s boys swimming team opened its season Saturday, Dec. 4, hosting Chiawana, Hanford, Pasco and Richland for a Pentathlon Jamboree Swim Meet at Whitman College’s pool.
Prizes were awarded to the top finisher in both the standard pentathlon, which includes 100-meter races of each stroke as well as the 200 individual medley, and the sprint pentathlon (50’s of each stroke and the 100 IM).
Wa-Hi sophomore Jesse Snyder was the top finisher in the standard pentathlon (6:18.85), just ahead of teammate Luke Bona in second place (6:22.10) while Richland junior Luc Johnston was third (6:23.54) with Blue Devils junior Zach Juhnke just 0.06 second behind in fourth place (6:23.60).
The Blue Devils also had freshman Jerry Yao in eighth place (7:18.36), freshman Jake Buratto in ninth place (7:22.65) and freshman Graham Johnson in 10th place (7:25.06).
Meanwhile, athletes from Hanford and Richland were the top four finishers in the sprint pentathlon.
Still, the Blue Devils had junior Emmett James in sixth place (3:44.49), sophomore Henry Wutzke in eighth place (3:50.73), junior Isaac Creason in ninth place (3:53.38) and sophomore Brandt Roland in 10th place (3:59.66).
“After three weeks of training, it was great to get a chance to compete in this fun jamboree style swim meet against the Tri-City Schools,” Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said. “Wa-Hi has 29 boys on the roster this season with 21 competing today, many of whom were swimming in their first meet.”
The season opener under their belts, the Blue Devils have a couple of meets this week.
A handful of the them are slated to compete Thursday in Moses Lake, Wash., along with Davis and Eisenhower.
The team will then be back at it here Dec. 11, hosting Hanford and Richland for a Mid-Columbia Conference meet.
“The team has been working hard on improving technique and building aerobic capacity,” Rose said. “I was impressed with their positive energy and teamwork today.”
The Blue Devils had 10 finishing in the top eight of individual events.
Junior Zach Juhnke won the 100 Backstroke (1:01.81) and the 100 Freestyle (51.61), finished third in the 100 Butterfly (1:02.58) and 200 IM (2:15.68), and finished fourth in the 100 Breaststroke (1:11.92).
Sophomore Jesse Snyder won the 100 Breaststroke (1:06.10), was second in the 100 Butterfly (58.27) and 200 IM (2:14.69), third in the 100 Freestyle (54.66), and fifth in the 100 Backstroke (1:05.13).
Senior Luke Bona won the 100 Butterfly (57.72), was second in the 100 Breaststroke (1:08.75) and 100 Freestyle (52.83), was fourth in the 200 IM (2:16.05), and fifth in the 100 Backstroke (1:06.75).
Senior Henry Johnson was fourth in the 50 Freestyle (26.48), fifth in the 50 Backstroke (34.55) and sixth in the 50 Butterfly (31.02).
Freshman Jerry Yao was seventh in both the 100 Backstroke (1:08.46) and the 100 Breaststroke (1:18.74).
Freshman Jake Buratto was seventh in the 100 Butterfly (1:17.92) and eighth in the 100 Freestyle (59.22).
Senior Ben Reser was seventh in the 50 Butterfly (31.92) and eighth in the 100 IM (1:17.84).
Freshman Graham Johnson was eighth in the 200 IM (2:34.42).
Junior Emmett James was seventh in the 50 Breaststroke (38.21).
Junior Isaac Creason was eighth in the 50 Freestyle (28.46).
