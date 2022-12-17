Walla Walla High School's boys basketball team completed a 3-0 week in Mid-Columbia Conference play on Saturday, Dec. 17, with a 58-41 victory over Chiawana in the Blue Devil gym.
Dane Gardea scored a game-high 20 points and Will Sullivan netted 11 as the Blue Devils improved to 3-1 in league and 4-2 overall.
Wa-Hi, which played its two prior MCC games on the road, smashed Pasco on Monday, 64-25, and routed Hermiston, 82-56, on Friday.
Gardea scored nine points in the opening half and Sullivan managed seven. The Blue Devils led 29-21 at halftime.
Wa-Hi outscored the Riverhawks 15-10 in the third quarter. Gardea led the way with five.
Gardea and Ken Higgins put up six points apiece in the fourth quarter to clinch the win.
Chiawana played without star Kade Smith due to injury, but that did not cheapen the triumph in the eyes of Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg.
"I thought our guys played with great energy," Berg said. "We wanted to come out and set the tone early and I’m proud of the way our guys came out and played.
"They were down Kade Smith, which is a big hit for them, but they still have a lot of good players so we just wanted to focus on our game plan and to do what we wanted to do," Berg said. "We were able to accomplish that and our guys all chipped in and helped us get a great victory on our home court."
The Blue Devils host two Greater Spokane League powerhouses this upcoming week — Ferris on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Gonzaga Prep at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
