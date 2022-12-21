Seven different Gonzaga Prep players scored at least three points on Wednesday, Dec. 21, as the balanced and undefeated Bullpups ran their early-season record to 6-0 with a 61-34 victory over Walla Walla High School in the Blue Devil gym.
Jamil Miller scored a game-high 18 points and Jackson Floyd added 12 for Gonzaga Prep. Three other Bullpups — Jayce Swanson, Henry Sandberg, and Nate Christy — contributed eight points apiece.
The Blue Devils now sport a 4-4 overall record after absorbing their second loss in as many nights to a Greater Spokane League opponent. Wa-Hi was nipped on Tuesday by Ferris, 54-52.
Miller scored eight points in the openinquarter that helped lift G-Prep to a 16-11 lead after eight minutes.
Daniel Coram, coming off a 14-point effort against Ferris, scored six points for the Blue Devils in period and Will Sullivan added five.
Dane Gardea and Ken Higgins hit a 3-pointer each for Wa-Hi in the second quarter, but that is all the offense the Blue Devils could muster as the Bullpups took a 29-17 lead into halftime.
Miller scored eight points in the third quarter and Gonzaga Prep expanded its lead to 19, 48-29, with one period left.
Christy scored six points in the last stanza to assist the establishment of the game's final margin.
Wa-Hi scored five points in the quarter. Each digit was tallied by Mateo Maxwell.
"They will be the best defensive team we play all year," Blue Devil coach Adam Berg said. "They are a championship program. We had a hard time solving their pressure and physicality."
Wa-Hi resumes play Jan. 6 with a Mid-Columbia Conference game at Southridge.
