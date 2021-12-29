A pair of Walla Walla High School varsity basketball games scheduled for Thursday were abandoned due to inclement weather, according to a release from Dirk Hanson, Wa-Hi athletic director, on wallawallaathletics.com.
Both teams were scheduled to travel out of town for non-conference games - the boys to Ferris in Spokane and the girls to Pendleton.
There is a possibility the games will be rescheduled in January, Hanson said in the release.
"We were really looking forward to this game," Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg said. "Ferris is another top team in the (Greater Spokane League) and would be another big challenge for us.
"We feel these non-conference games (versus GSL foes Central Valley and Gonzaga Prep) have helped us grow and it's too bad the weather kept us from going to Spokane," Berg said. "But we are doing everything we can to reschedule the game and I think we will be able to get that done."
The Blue Devil varsity teams, who have not played since Dec. 18 in Kennewick, next hit the hardwood on Jan. 7 at Chiawana.
