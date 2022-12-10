Walla Walla High School and Hanford had 24 field goals apiece during their Mid-Columbia Conference boys basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Wa-Hi gym.
Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, the visiting Falcons stroked 15 attempts from 3-point territory and spoiled Wa-Hi's home and league opener with a 75-65 triumph.
Wing Andrew Dearman scored a game-high 30 points to lead Hanford to the program's first victory over the Blue Devils since a 71-69 overtime triumph on Jan. 6, 2017.
Reece Rheinschmidt scored 17 points for the Falcons and Kyle Sypher ended up with 14.
The Blue Devils, who played without starting junior guard Dane Gardea due to illness, are now 1-2 overall.
Wa-Hi was led by the 18 points of Trey McKinney. Will Sullivan scored 12 points and Daniel Coram tallied 10.
The Falcons, who led 19-15 after one quarter, broke away from the Blue Devils by scoring 23 points in the middle two periods.
"We had a hard time sustaining momentum," Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg said. "They got hot early and got a lot of energy. You're not going to win a lot of games giving up 15 3s."
The Blue Devils next game is Monday at Pasco.
