HERMISTON — Walla Walla High School's varsity boys tennis team dominated its Mid-Columbia Conference meet Tuesday, May 3, as the Blue Devils won every match at Hermiston for a 7-0 victory.
Ken Higgins, Ehtan Kelnhofer, Micah Case and Jakob Clearman were all victorious in singles for the Blue Devils (8-2 overall, 5-1 in the league) along with the doubles pairs of Robert Horton and Christian Torres, Balsa Jovovich and Max Wooster, Jackson Adams and Ethan Locati.
The Blue Devils are back at it Wednesday, hosting Richland at Walla Walla Country Club with action scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.