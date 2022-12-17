HERMISTON, Ore. — Guard Ken Higgins scored a game-high 21 points while teammates Dane Gardea and Will Sullivan produced 17 points apiece in Walla Walla High School's 82-56 Mid-Columbia Conference boys basketball rout of the host Bulldogs on Friday, Dec. 16.
The Blue Devils are back at it Saturday, hosting Chiawana for an afternoon clash scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
Their victory Friday saw the Blue Devils amass 34 field goals in the game and make eight shots from 3-point range.
Sullivan and Gardea scored five and four points, respectively, in the first quarter as Wa-Hi snatched a 16-10 lead after eight minutes.
Higgins fashioned a nine-point second quarter and Sullivan scored five more to lead the Blue Devils to a 36-28 advantage at halftime.
Gardea and Higgins scored seven points apiece in the third quarter, and Sullivan duplicated his second-quarter effort, as Wa-Hi extended its spread to as many as 20, 60-40, in the closing seconds of the frame.
Hermiston cut the Blue Devil margin to 10, 66-56, with 4:32 remaining in the fourth quarter, but did not score the rest of the way.
Eight Wa-Hi players scored at least two points in the fourth quarter. Gardea set the pace with six and Jaden Flippo sank four free throws with 21.5 seconds left to complete the night's scoring.
