Walla Walla High School's boys track and field team finished the state championships Saturday, May 28, in Tacoma with the highest score among Class 3A schools.
You might call it a repeat because Wa-Hi boys bested teams at the last state championship meet three years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic put high school sports on hold for much of 2020 and 2021.
The Blue Devils weren't the only high scoring team at state this year from the Walla Walla Valley. DeSales Catholic High School girls together placed second at the 1B championships in Cheney, and Pomeroy boys scored fifth place.
Wa-Hi boys earned the 3A crown with their total of 66 points, nine more than second place Arlington, as the Blue Devils had three individual victories as well as several other high placings in Tacoma.
Dash Sirmon won long jump for Wa-Hi as well as javelin — with teammate Logan Aschbeck placing third — and Dane Gardea bested the high jump while Brody Hartley was second in the 800-meter race as was the 4x100 relay of Gardea, Diego Jaques, Caleb Morehead and Isaiah Roberson.
Hartley added third place in the 3,200-meter run and fourth in the 1,600, and Sirmon was also sixth in discus.
Meanwhile, in Cheney, the DeSales girls finished only eight points behind 1B champion Pope John Paul 2.
Emmalyne Jimenez and Morgan Thomas combined to win five events for the Irish at the Eastern Washington University facilities.
Jimenez dominated the track with victories in the 200, the 800 and the 1,600 — with teammate Sarah Auth placing seventh — while Thomas took shot put and discus in the field.
The Irish also had fourth-place finishes in both the 4x200 with Jimenez, Issie Parker, Heidi Scott and Helen Hellburg-Wilson as well the 4x400 with Regina Nelson, Auth, Parker and Hellburg-Wilson.
Scott was also seventh in the 300 hurdles, and Nelson placed eighth in the long jump.
"After a couple of strange years off it sure was great to be back in Cheney watching our athletes compete," Irish coach Bowe Ebding said. "They definitely made up for lost time.
"Juniors Morgan Thomas and Emmalyne Jimenez led the Irish, each winning all of their individual events.
"Morgan on Friday won the shot put, and then Saturday turned around and set a new meet record in the discus.
"After winning the 1,600 Thursday, Emmalyne won her prelims in the 200 and 800 and just kept rolling through the rest of the weekend handley winning both finals on Saturday.
"Those two girls have been vital to our success as a team this season, and once again they showed it. Last time they were at a state meet, they were eighth graders. Both of them narrowly missed the podium, and this time around they would not be denied.
"When we penciled the meet out we knew just with Emma and Thomas that we could be in the top five, but beyond that a lot else had to go right — and our underclassmen really stepped up and got us the points we needed to get into second.
"All of our girls came out here and executed to make it happen.
"It was a great weekend to get to witness, and we are incredibly proud of how they approached the meet from the minute we left campus. They are just a tremendous group of kids to work with and really made the most of the opportunities they had this weekend.
"Our girls 4x200, 4x400 and Heidi Scott in the 300 hurdles scored a couple clutch points.
"These athletes have a lot to be proud of over the last couple of months and have been a joy to get to coach."
Cheney was also where the Pomeroy boys finished fifth among 1B teams.
Colton Slaybaugh won the pole vault title for Pomeroy with teammate Sidney Bales placing third, Braedon Fruh seventh and Tyler Bagby eighth.
Bales added third place in the 100 and fourth in the 200 while also joining Tyler Slaybaugh, Colton Slaybaugh and Fruh for a third-place finish in the 4x100.
Troy Steele was sixth in javelin for Pomeroy.
