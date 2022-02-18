FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Walla Walla High School's 2021-22 boys swimming and diving team completed is successful season Feb. 17-18 at the state championships with several record-setting performances in six events at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center.
"It was a great way to cap off the season," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said. "It's been several years since Wa-Hi had six entries at state, including all three relays."
Zach Evans, a junior representing the Blue Devils in the diving preliminaries Thursday, Feb. 18, placed 25th out of 25 after five rounds off the one-meter springboard. He fell short of advancing with the top 20 to the semifinals.
"Congrats to junior Zach Evans, competing at state in his first season as a diver," Rose said.
The rest of the Blue Devils finished their season the follow day in swimming preliminaries.
None made the top 16 in any event to qualify for finals Saturday, but they challenged the state's best.
"Congrats to sophomore Jesse Snyder, 18th place finish in the 100 Breast, with a personal best time of 1:02.22, only 0.14 away from the school record," Rose reported. "And congrats to junior Zach Juhnke, 22nd place in the 100 Freestyle (50.47)."
All three Blue Devils relays placed 20th in their respective races.
"The 200 Medley Relay team of freshman Ian Lash, Jesse Snyder, senior Luke Bona and Zach Juhnke swam a 1:47.58," Rose reported. "And the 200 Freestyle Relay team of Zach Juhnke, senior Henry Johnson, freshman Jake Buratto and Luke Bona swam a 1:35.82.
"Also, the 400 Freestyle Relay team of Luke Bona, Zach Juhnke, Ian Lash and Jesse Snyder swam a 3:30.47," Rose continued, adding that "Luke's leadoff time of 50.98 was a personal best time and is now the 10th fastest time on the Wa-Hi boys top times list (since 2002)."
