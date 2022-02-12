Walla Walla High School's boys basketball team staged a remarkable second-half comeback the night of Saturday, Feb. 12, against the visiting Ferris Saxons in opening-round action of the Class 3A District 8 tournament.
The Blue Devils delighted a partisan crowd in the Wa-Hi gym when they flabbergasted Ferris 28-5 in the third quarter.
But the Saxons — though shell-shocked by the home team's third-quarter performance — entered the second half with a 47-12 lead, regrouped in the fourth quarter, and left town with a 69-56 victory.
Wa-Hi will host North Central — which lost to Mt. Spokane, 80-42, on Saturday night — in a loser-out contest on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Guard Trayce Atkins contributed significantly to Wa-Hi's nightmarish first half with 15 points in the opening quarter.
Ferris jumped out to a 20-2 lead and held a 17-point advantage, 25-8, after one period.
The Saxons continued their dominance in the second quarter. A.J. Newcomb and Kobe Smith scored six points apiece that helped Ferris build its 35-point halftime margin.
Ferris held the Blue Devils to just three field goals in the first two periods - one in the second quarter.
Guard Diego Jaques and post Camden McCollaugh spearheaded Wa-Hi's third-quarter bonanza with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Jaques delivered four 3-point field goals and McCollaugh added two that brought roars from the Wa-Hi crowd.
The Blue Devils were down, but not out. They trailed 52-40 after three.
Wa-Hi closed to within nine, 56-47, early in the final period, but was unable to reach the summit.
Jaques ended up with a game-high 27 points and McCollaugh had 18.
Atkins led Ferris with 24 points.
