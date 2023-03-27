CAMP PERRY, Ohio — Walla Walla High School's rifle team competed against more than 220 of the top high school Junior ROTC cadet marksmen in the country at the Gary Anderson Marksmanship Center here last weekend at the 19th annual All-Service JROTC National Air Rifle Championship.
This contest marks the final stop on a journey that began in October, when nearly 6,400 junior rifle marksmen from Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps JROTC programs began competing in local rifle matches, vying for a berth in their respective service championships in February.
Walla Walla High School entered the competition as one of 1,100 Army JROTC high schools with rifle marksmanship programs invited to compete.
From local qualifications, 800 of the top competitors received invitations to regional service matches.
The Army JROTC Western Regional Championships, held in Salt Lake City in February, winnowed the field down to five teams in each service, leaving the top 3% of the original field still standing.
Ranked No. 2 in the West and No. 5 in the nation, the Blue Devils’ precision rifle team, consisting of four cadets, embarked on the last stage of this competition on Friday and Saturday, March 24-25.
Led by Wa-Hi rifle team captain Cadet Major Benjamin Nelson, the scoring team included Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Kaden Kerr, Cadet Captain Raquelle Justice and Cadet Captain Tristan Scott.
The match consisted each day of 20 record shots from each of three positions, prone, standing and kneeling. Each series is timed, allowing 5-8 minutes for adjusting sights in each position and 5 minutes between each position to reconfigure rifles and firing points.
Athletes are given 20 minutes to fire 20 prone shots for record, 25 minutes to fire 20 offhand (standing) shots and 20 minutes to fire 20 shots from the kneeling position.
Each day’s contest takes approximately two hours from setup to finish. Each shot is scored at a maximum of 10 points on a target approximately the size of a 50-cent piece, with a “10-ring” that is roughly the size of a period in a sentence. The maximum possible score for individual shooters each day is 600.
On the first day of competition, the Blue Devils produced a score only six points off their season-high mark, with a total of 2,289 out of 2400 points.
Team members Justice and Scott ended the day in a virtual tie at 575, with Kerr just one point back at 754 and Nelson producing a 565.
The team’s performance had them sitting in 13th place at the end of competition the first day.
“Our prone scores were the highest of all the Army teams here,” Nelson said on Friday. “We struggled some in standing, but made up a lot of ground with several good kneeling scores on the team.”
On the second day of competition, Justice led the team with a career-high total of 579, followed by Scott at 571.
Wa-Hi’s performance the second day was lower, only totaling 2,258 points and dropping them two places to 15th as the match concluded.
“I was doing my best to ignore the pressure and try to have fun,” Justice said of her performance. “I just kept shaking off the shots I didn’t like and trying to focus on the next one.”
“This was our first time at this match since 2019,” said Wa-Hi rifle team coach Mark Mebes. “COVID restrictions cancelled it for two years, and we didn’t qualify last season. It was great to be back here. I’m very proud of the team’s performance this year.”
The Blue Devils return to Walla Walla for a week of training before leaving for Utah to compete in the CMP Western Regional Championship, the third stop in their non-JROTC marksmanship season. The team will be traveling minus Justice, who has accepted an invitation to compete at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado over the same weekend.
