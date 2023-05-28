TACOMA — Walla Walla High's track and field teams wrapped up the Washington State 3A meet at Mount Tahoma High here on Saturday, May 27.
Blue Devils coach Eric Hisaw wrapped up his thoughts on his teams' performances following the meet.
"What a weekend for our kids in Tacoma!" Hisaw said. "This group never ceases to amaze me! They are so competitive, they care about one another and they are so fun to be around. I am so proud of the great people they are and the way they represent the city of Walla Walla and our school district!
"It's more than just how talented they are, it's how respectful they are in public, the pleases and thank yous, the way they clean up without being asked and being first-class in everything they do," he said. "They are just tremendous human beings!
"As for the actual state meet... well? It was fantastic!," Hisaw said. "The weather was amazing, sunshine, very little wind all weekend and the marks were incredible.
"We kicked the meet off on Thursday with Sy McGuire in the javelin, Jake Hisaw in the 110 hurdles, the girl's 4x200 relay and Brody Hartley in the 1,600-meters," he said.
"Sy didn't make the finals, but this is his first year in track and for him to get to the State meet was such a special treat. Being here as a first-time athlete is an experience all by itself and he threw well, just not quite far enough to make finals, but we are still proud of him!
"Jake ran a good prelim in the hurdles and just missed making the finals," coach Hisaw said. "It wasn't a bad race, but not quite what he wanted. But he had three more events later in the weekend.
"The girls 4x200 relay won their heat in 1:44.02 and looked very sharp!," he said. "They led from start to finish and qualified No. 2 overall to head to the finals. A very good run by Cami, Ava, Jailyn and Ashlyn!
"The boys 1600-meters was one of the marquee events this entire weekend, and it did NOT disappoint! Twenty of the 21 entries came in with a time under 4:19, and the race was hectic from the start!," he said. "About 15 kids were in a pack and Brody did a masterful job of staying out of trouble the entire race. With a field this deep, you worry about positioning all the time. But at the halfway point, he found himself in a comfortable fifth place. This is where the race started to ramp up!
"The leaders made a move and the top five gapped the rest of the field by about 8-10 meters, with Brody in fifth, and with one lap to go the race ramped up again," Hisaw said. "With 300 meters left, Brody had climbed into fourth and he continued to move closer to the leaders with 200-meters left. He got to within five meters behind with 100 meters left and he gave it one last charge. As he came into third place, he was closing in on the top two, and with 20 meters left he was inching closer and he closed enough to take over second place with five meters to go and just ran out of room to take the lead. He finished .22 seconds behind the leader, but set a new school record in the process and recorded the second fastest mile in the entire state! This race had 13 kids break 4:15 and 4:10 was sixth! Just incredible by Brody!
"Friday, we started early in the morning with Christopher Norris in the discus. He has been throwing the disc so well and had another really good day, in his first state meet! He had his best throw in the prelims at 151 feet, 5 inches, but he did not go out without a fight! He put everything he had into the final six throws of his high school career and truly rose to the challenge!
He finished in sixth place, earning the team a really valuable three points, because we ended up earning a third-place team trophy by only scoring two more points than Blanchet! Without Christopher competing so well, we end up fourth! So proud of him and his mental toughness!
"We had another first-time state competitor in the girls pole vault in Kirsten Anderson," Hisaw said. "She has really come in the last four weeks of the season and established herself as one of the better vaulters in the region! She vaulted very well, in a brand-new atmosphere. Raised runways in the middle of the entire facility, a new starting height, and adjustment to bar heights in competition. But she hung in there mentally and did a very nice job, and it's just the start of her vault career, she has two more years left!
"Back to the track we went, where we had more preliminary heats," he said. "Jake Hisaw won his 30-hurdles heat in 38.81 seconds, looked very strong and was in complete control of the race! He checked the box to advance to the final on Saturday.
"Then, the boys and girls 4x100 relays checked their boxes to advance to the finals. And they did that while setting new school records! The boys ran a 3A-state-leading 42.03 and the girls broke the 49-second mark and ran 48.92!
"Ashlyn Nielsen qualified for the 100-meter final by finishing second in her heat with a blazing time of 12.37, and Jake Hisaw won his 200-meter prelim heat in 21.91 to qualify for the finals. Friday was a very, very good day for our kids, which set up an unbelievable Saturday!
"Championship Saturday did not disappoint," Hisaw said. "Our kids were off the charts terrific! The day started off with a bang when sophomore Adi Andrews threw a lifetime best in the javelin of 123-6 in the prelims! It was actually on her very first throw! And although she didn't throw any farther, she had a tremendous series and wound up finishing in sixth place. Quite an accomplishment for a young kid in her first state meet! So proud of her and the way she kept her cool and handled her nerves.
"We then went back to the track to watch the 4x200 relay final," he said. "The team of Cami Martin, Ava Nelson, Jailyn Davenport and Ashlyn Nielsen ran their hearts out! They ran their second-best time of the year and ended up finishing a terrific third place. It was a very fast final, and they fought for every inch they could. So proud of them. As they finished the year with the three fastest times ever run in a Wa-Hi uniform and showed the state they are a force to be reckoned with!
"Next on the track was the boys 300-meter hurdle final," Hisaw said. "Jake was seeded third going into the final and it was an awesome race! Jake jumped to the lead at the first hurdle and charged over the first four hurdles and kept his lead.
"Off the corner and hurdle No. 5 he still held the lead. As he and Jonathan Frazier came off hurdle No. 7, Frazier came off with a little more momentum, and that ended up propelling him to the victory, but not without a fight from Jake! Jake ran through the last hurdle and leaned at the line, just missing out on a state title, but he ran a lifetime best of 37.89 seconds!
"This race was one of the all-time fastest races to ever be run in state history, as fourth place was 38.31 and eighth was 39.34! With Jake running 37.89, this makes Wa-Hi only the second school in the history of the state of Washington to have four athletes break the 38-second mark! What a record run!
"Back to Ashlyn Nielsen in the 100-meter final! By this time the winds had shifted and even though the sun was out, all the 100-meter times — boys and girls — were considerably slower than the prelim times. And although I know she wanted to run faster and place higher, Ashlyn finished in eighth place and this marks the first time in the 26 years I've been coaching that we've had a girl place in the 100-meter dash! And that is awesome!!
"Next was the boys 4x100m relay, and more history after an unreal race," Hisaw said. "The boys came into the final with the fastest seed time, but the top seven times were separated by only .3 seconds! So, it truly was anyone's race to win. Isaiah Roberson was gone at the sound of the gun. It was a terrific leadoff leg and set the tone for our entire race. He handed the baton to Caleb Morehead, who tore down the backstretch.
"The Devils were at or near the lead as the baton exchange went to Ian Calhoon. Ian ran the leg of his life, hanging on and keeping the team in the race and in contention as he handed it off to Jake. Jake got the baton about seven meters behind and I knew if it were close we had a chance as he is one of the better 200-meter runners in the entire state, but that was a lot of ground to close in 100 meters. With 50 meters to go he had closed the gap to about four meters, with 25 meters left it was down to almost two meters, and with 10 meters to go Jake drew even and as the top four teams crossed the line, Jake outleaned them all and the boys became the first 4x100 State champions in school history!," Hisaw said. "Wa-Hi ran 41.99, second place was 42.00, third was 42.07, fourth was 42.12, fifth was 42.17, sixth was 42.32.
"I think it was the fastest 4x100m field in state championship history! There wasn't one kid that made 'the' difference, it was all four running for each other! The absolute joy in their reaction as they ran from all four corners of the track to jump and hug each other was beyond words! There was a true team chemistry with these four and it was so special to see all their discipline, hard work and desire pay off. Absolutely unbelievable to witness!
"Back to the girls 4x100, they didn't disappoint either! Despite not winning the state title, they ran terrific! They finished fourth, and they raced to the highest 4x1 finish in school history! Kaitlyn King, Jailyn Davenport, Cami Martin and Ashlyn Nielsen broke the previous school record four times this year — it doesn't get much better than that! To be on the podium back-to-back years is remarkable, and in this race they finished in 49.05, which is the second fastest time ever run. They just competed so well and left everything out there! So proud of them!
"Back to the field events, where Cami Martin placed eighth in the triple jump," he said. "This was also her first time qualifying in an individual event. She was fifth after the prelims and I know she wanted a higher finish than this, but she's such a competitor and this was her third event of the day and the relays took a little out of her. She's so tough mentally and she had a really solid jump of 35-5.25 and was only six inches out of third place! She competed at the highest level and should be proud of her great accomplishment!
"The second-to-last event of the weekend was another marquee distance race, the boys 3,200-meters," he said, "where the top four kids in the entire state were competing for the top spot! Brody got off to a great start, jumped right to the lead to stay out of the clutter and looked extremely composed. The really unfortunate part of this race was that the rest of the field didn't help taking turns with the headwind on the homestretch, so Brody had to battle with all the wind in his face for the first six laps. He tried to move aside multiple times and not one person moved up to help.
"Then, with two laps to go, the eventual first- and second-place finishers made a move and gapped the top five by about 10 meters, and that was the race. Brody battled so hard and wound up finishing fourth in a great time of 9:01, just 2.5 seconds behind the leader, but it wasn't in the cards today. Such a great competitor and I love how he never gives up, he fights right to the very end.
"And speaking of fighting to the very end, Jake Hisaw was the last event of the weekend for us in the 200-meter dash," he said. "He was seeded third going into the final and this was another final that had lots of drama and a close finish! Dominick Corley of Mead won the race in a tremendous 21.30, but the race between second and third place would be settled by another last-second lean!
"At the 50-meter mark, Jake and Cooper Wilson (the 100-meter State champion) were about tied. At the 100-meter mark, as they came off the corner Cooper led Jake by about 3-4 meters. And the comeback was on again. Jake closed the gap little by little, and with about 10 meters to go, again they were dead even.
"In the last 2-3 meters, Jake found something left in the tank and with one more step and another timely lean at the tape, Jake finished second! His time was 21.86, third was 21.88, fourth was 22.04, and fifth was 22.07! Another incredibly fast race for the 3A kids!
"When all the dust settled the girls finished 15th overall, just missing out on a top-eight placing by only eight points, but such a great weekend for them and nothing to hang their heads about!
"The boys finished a fantastic third place! Capping off an amazing season with another team trophy and continuing one of the more historic spans of track and field dominance in state history! They were fifth in 2018 (losing by half a point), winning the state title in 2019 and 2022, and a third-place in 2023. Four top-5 places in four years, two state titles — unbelieveabley historic! For these boys to never blink, falter or have a bad day as a team, at the state meet is beyond words and explanation.
"I'm in awe of what this AMAZING STAFF and kids have been able to do!
"It's been a year I'll never forget and one the history books won't either," Hisaw said. "We broke eight school records, won two more league titles, have four more athletes continuing their careers collegiately and the best group of people a coach could ever ask to be around. I love them all, with all my heart and soul. It's a season I'll never forget. The Big Blue Train continued to roll on."
