Walla Walla High's baseball team enters the 2023 season looking to build on a run that took them into the Washington state 3A quarterfinal round last year.
They'll have their work cut out after losing key players to graduation, but the Blue Devils do have 10 seniors to lead the way.
"We had a very good season last year," Wa-Hi head coach Jason Parsons, who is entering his second year as Blue Devil head coach and has been with the program for 23 years, said. "We started rough, but turned it around and went on a big winning streak. We got hot, and stayed hot into the playoffs."
Wa-Hi opened last season's state tournament with a 3-0 shutout of Bonney Lake before top-seeded West Seattle edged the Blue Devils in the state quarterfinals, 6-5.
After sending some team leaders into the college ranks last year, Wa-Hi reloads with its plethora of upperclassmen.
"We definitely lost some key figures, but returning a lot of guys," Parsons said. "We have 10 seniors on our roster, so we don't have the excuse of we're young; we're definitely not young.
"We like the group we have," he said. "We have seasoned baseball players that understand the game. We're just a bit thin at pitching. Andrew Hall is our only returning pitcher from last year that logged any significant innings."
The talent is there for the Blue Devils, though, as they have five players on the roster already committed to playing college ball next year.
As for Mid-Columbia Conference foes, Parsons expects Richland, Kamiakin and Kennewick to again boast some tough pitching staffs and stiff competition throughout the MCC.
"This is going to be a hard battle this spring, everybody is talented," he said.
"We have really good kids, they're wonderful to coach, high on academics," Parsons said. "We're ahead of where we were at this time last year.
"The only expectation I have is that we play hard," he said, "that we're competing and playing hard. We're going to be disciplined we're going to compete and we're going to play hard."
The Blue Devils open their season with a twin bill at Pendleton on Tuesday.
