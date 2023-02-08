FORT BENNING, Ga. — Walla Walla High School’s JROTC Sporter Class Rifle Team traveled to Fort Benning, Georgia, last week to compete in the US Army Junior National Air Rifle Championships.
The match, hosted and sanctioned by the Army Marksmanship Unit, is the culminating event of a selection process that began for Wa-Hi shooters in October when they hosted the regional qualifier on their home range.
During the selection process, teams competed in local and regional rifle matches that determined their national ranking.
As the program concluded, the top 25 ranked teams in the US were invited to the national title contest.
“We don’t often qualify for this venue,” said Wa-Hi Rifle coach Mark Mebes. “We shoot this qualifier very early in our season, and we generally have very little training under our belts at that point.”
Due to the return of several veteran sporter class shooters, the Blue Devils began their season in a stronger position than usual, turning in a qualifying score that ended up ranking them as the No. 25 team to shoot the qualifier.
“We literally qualified by a single point,” said Rifle Team captain Ben Nelson “But the upside is that we did a whole lot of training and the team we sent to Georgia was a lot stronger than they had been back in October.”
That team, consisting of Cadet Command Sergeant Major Gerardo Soto, Cadet Master Sergeant Clayton Johnson, Cadet Lieutenant Aviella Wilson and Cadet First Sergeant Chanze Martz, arrived in Fort Benning with a considerable amount of match experience and a determination to raise their national ranking.
“There is a different intensity here than most high school matches,” Mebes said. “The Army Marksmanship Unit generally trains more than half of the shooting athletes that represent the US internationally in all of the shooting sports. Talking and interacting with these resident athletes puts students in a different frame of mind. It really changes their focus.”
Targets are shot from the prone, standing and kneeling positions, with each position taking a little over 30 minutes and matches generally lasting a little under two hours.
Time is allotted for rebuilding parts of the rifle between positions and shots are allowed in each position for sighting in.
Shooters shot 20 scored shots in each position, each shot worth 10 points. Each day a shooter fired a course equaling 600 possible points.
On the first day of the match, Soto claimed Wa-Hi’s highest score with a 525, matching his personal record.
The Blue Devils team finished the day on a total of 2,055, putting them in 12th place among the teams at the match.
On the second day, the team was led by its newest member, Johnson, who shattered his personal record of 512 the day before by producing a 538, which included a pair of 95’s in prone and a kneeling set of 92 and 93, respectively.
The team ended the day with a 2,093, setting a Wa-Hi sporter team school record, and moving up in the standings to claim 11th place nationally.
“I know we surprised a lot of people here,” said Mebes after the match. “We qualified here in 25th place, but we beat over half of the teams that beat us to get here.”
Wa-Hi’s sporter team returned home to complete one more week of training before both rifle teams leave for Utah to compete in the Army JROTC National Championship this week.
