SALT LAKE CITY — Walla Walla High School’s JROTC Rifle Teams traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah, last week for the Army JROTC Western Regional Rifle Championship.
More than 120 of the top qualifying high school ROTC marksmen from 13 western states met for the two-day match.
The Utah match is the third of three matches that pitted the top Army JROTC shooters against each other vying for honors and an invitation to the All Service JROTC National Championship in March.
More than 400 high school JROTC programs compete in local qualifying matches to gain an invitation to the event.
Wa-Hi's team, captained this year by Cadet Captain Benjamin Nelson, received invitations for both the Pprecision class and Sporter class rifle teams.
Blue Devil Sporter team members are Cadet Lieutenant Aviella Wilson, Cadet First Sergeant Chanze Martz, Cadet Master Sergeant Clayton Johnson, Cadet Sergeant Saphira Rynaski and Cadet Corporal Isabel Dalan.
Serving on the Precision team are Nelson, Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Kaden Kerr, Cadet Captain Raquelle Justice, Cadet Captain Tristan Scott and Cadet Corporal Major Maximus Malone.
The match consisted of two days of Olympic-style air rifle shooting with competitors shooting 20 record shots in each of three firing positions, prone, standing and kneeling. Each shot is worth a total of 10 points, with each shooting a daily score out of a possible 600 each day.
The Blue Devil Sporter team produced a team total of 2,036 on the first day of the competition, led by Johnson, a senior, who turned in a 518, followed by Dalan at 515 and Wilson at 512.
Their team score put them in sixth place out of the 13 teams present.
The Precision team finished the first day with a team total of 2,294, a season high for the Blue Devils, putting them in second place behind the team from Fort Carson, Colo.
Kerr held Wa-Hi’s top score of the day with a 582, a career high for him which included a perfect 200 in prone and a 195 from the kneeling position.
“We just finished a shooting clinic hosted by Olympic marksman Dan Lowe a couple of weeks ago,” Kerr said on Friday. “We did a lot of work concerning trigger squeeze and I think that really paid off today.”
At the end of the first day, Kerr held the No. 4 spot in the Precision class, with teammate Justice just five points behind in sixth place with a 577 and Scott in the eighth-place position with a 573.
On the second day of competition, Wa-Hi's Sporter team turned their second highest score of the season at a 2,056, bettering their placement to fifth overall, led this time by Martz, who shot a 520, followed closely by Wilson at 517 and Johnson at 516.
In the Precision class, the Blue Devils turned a slightly lower score the second day of the match, cementing them in second place behind Fort Carson with 2,278 for the day and a 4,572 for the match.
The team was led this time by Justice with a 576, followed closely by Kerr at 574 and Scott with a 572.
Kerr’s two-day total put him in fourth place and Justice in sixth overall going into the final match.
The championship concluded with a final match on Saturday afternoon. In the final, the eight shooters with the highest two-day totals trade blows for 10 shots from the standing position to determine final placement and medals.
During the final, Kerr dropped two places to the sixth position just behind Justice, who moved forward one place to claim fifth.
At the matches’ conclusion, Wa-Hi’s Precision team took second place in the Western region and fifth place nationally. That placement earned the Blue Devils an invitation for four shooters to attend the All Service JROTC National Championship in Camp Perry, Ohio, in March.
— Compiled by the U-B
