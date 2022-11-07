LEBANAN, Ore. — Walla Walla High's JROTC rifle team took part in the first Cascade Mountain League Drill Meet Rifle Match of the 2022-23 season on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Eighty-five JROTC marksmen representing 13 rifle teams from Washington and Oregon filled five relays at Lebanon High School to test their marksmanship skills in the first of five contests that the Cascade Mountain League conference will hold this season.
Shooters competed in three position rifle matches consisting of 20 record shots in the prone, standing and kneeling positions.
In the Sporter class, Wa-Hi sophomore Cadet Sergeant Saphira Rynaski fired the Blue Devils' highest score with a 530 out of 600, taking the gold medal in the Open Class and firing a new personal record.
Leading Wa-Hi’s Sporter team to a second-place finish was the Blue Devils' second highest scorer, Cadet Command Sergeant Major Gerardo Soto, taking the silver medal in the Expert Class with a 519, followed closely by teammate Cadet Lieutenant Aviella Wilson, who took bronze behind a 518.
The Blue Devil Sporter team was rounded out by Cadet First Sergeant Chanze Martz, finishing on a 504 for a silver medal in the Sharpshooter Class, and Cadet Master Sergeant Clayton Johnson, who claimed silver in the Open Class with a 498.
The team finished the day with a total of 2,038 points out of 2,400, only 18 points behind the winning team from Lebanon High School.
“These are the highest Sporter class scores that we have started the season with in a long time,” Wa-Hi rifle coach Mark Mebes said on Saturday after the match. “Wilson and Soto both have national match experience that they are bringing back this season. It will be exciting to see how far we can take this team over the next nine months.”
In the Precision class, Wa-Hi marksman Cadet Captain Tristan Scott claimed gold with a score of 573, followed closely by Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Kaden Kerr with a 568 to take home the silver.
At the conclusion of the day, Wa-Hi’s Precision Team took first place over the team from Salem, Ore., 2,242-2,015.
The Blue Devils Precision team included Scott and Kerr, as well as Cadet Major Maximus Malone and Cadet Captain Raquelle Justice.
“We shot a fairly solid score today,” said Wa-Hi rifle team captain Cadet Captain Benjamin Nelson. “We have only been working on our prone and kneeling positions for about a week, so I expect to see scores rise dramatically over the next month.”
Walla Walla’s rifle teams return home this week to begin training for the Washington State CMP Championships to be held in Spokane on Saturday.
