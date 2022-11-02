Walla Walla High School's JROTC Rifle Team started its season last weekend, Oct. 28-29, by hosting the US Army Junior Air Rifle Sectional Match.
Forty-four shooters from Washington and Idaho converged on Wa-Hi’s rifle range to compete for honors and an invite to the national championship match, held in Fort Benning, Ga., in January.
Precision Class rifle shooters fired a 60-shot match from the unsupported standing position.
Shots were scored on a decimal system, with a perfect dead-center shot scoring a 10.9 and lower scores radiating out from the target’s center.
The Blue Devils' highest score was recorded by senior Cadet Major Maximus Malone with a 581.1
“Max has done a lot of work in preparation for this match,” said Wa-Hi coach Mark Mebes. “In only his second competitive match as a precision shooter, it was great to see that work pay off here today.”
The Spokane Rifle Club’s Gold Team won the precision team match, with a score of 2,339.3, beating out the Blue Devils by 32.7 points.
The top precision class shooter at the match was Boise competitor Elijah Spencer, who shot a 620.8.
The Blue Devil scoring team for the match included Malone, Cadet Captain Raquelle Justice with a 575.8, Cadet Captain Tristan Scott at 575.2 and Rifle Team Captain Benjamin Nelson with a 574.5.
“We are pretty pleased with scores this consistent,” Nelson said after Saturday’s match. “Normally, this early in the year we are still trying to find our rhythm. These scores are encouraging.”
In the Sporter Class, the match consisted of 20 shots fired prone, 20 shots standing and 20 shots from the kneeling position for a possible score of 600.
The top score went to Cadet Clara Yang of University High School in Spokane Valley with a 533.
Wa-Hi Cadet Lieutenant Aviella Wilson came in second with a 514, and third place place went to Blue Devil Cadet Command Sergeant Major Gerardo Soto at 510.
Wa-Hi's team won the sporter match with a score of 2,027 out of 2,400, 87 points ahead of University High.
Scoring members of the sporter team were Wilson, Soto, Cadet First Sergeant Chanze Martz and Cadet Master Sergeant Clayton Johnson.
“These Sporter scores are significantly higher than we fired this time last season,” said Mebes. “Wilson and Soto have both competed before, but Johnson is a new addition to the team. It will be interesting to see how far they can go this year.”
Whether or not any teams from this match will receive an invite to the national match in Georgia will remain to be seen. Locations throughout the U.S. are holding similar regional qualifiers.
The Blue Devils next match takes them to Lebanon, Ore., on Saturday, Nov. 5, for the first JROTC Cascade Mountain League competition of the 2022-23 season.
