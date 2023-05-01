Walla Walla High School's Klicker Track hosted 20 teams for the Legends Invite on Saturday, April 29.
Among local highlights, Blue Devil senior Jake Hisaw won the boys 200 meters in 21.72, as well as the 300 hurdles in 39.26.
Wa-Hi's boys 400 throwers relay of Theo Wearstler, Christopher Norris, Sy McGuire and Jon Smith won in 50.20.
McGuire had a personal record in the javelin to win with a throw of 160 feet, two inches, with Norris third at 159-06.
Norris also finished third in the boys discus with a throw of 147-08, with College Place's Andrei Smith fourth at 147-01.
On the girls side, Wa-Hi's Ashlyn Nielsen came in third in the 100 meters in 12.63, while Blue Devil teammates Carly Martin (59.72) and Ava Nelson (1:00.08) both had PRs to finish 4-5 in the 400.
The Blue Devils girls 400 relay of Kaitlyn King, Nielsen, Cami Martin and Jailyn Davenport placed second in 49.42, and Wa-Hi's 400 throwers relay of Aimee Foster, Eden Glaus, Emma Mitchell and Whitney Griffith likewise finished second in 59.78.
In field events, DeSales' Morgan Thomas won the discus with a PR of 137-11, and was second in the shot put at 37-02.
Wa-Hi's Griffith finished second in the girls discus at 123-07, with teammate Foster fourth at 100-03 and McLoughlin's Star Badillo sixth with a PR of 94-04.
Mac-Hi's Madi Perkins had a javelin throw of 111-02 to place second.
Wa-Hi's Cami Martin had a PR of 17-00.50 to place second in the long jump, and she took third in the triple jump at 35-02.
Boise won both the girls (176 points) and boys (142.5) team competitions.
Wa-Hi's girls took third as a team at 72 points, DeSales tied for 12th with 18, Mac-Hi tied for 16th with 12, and College Place 19th with two points.
The Blue Devil boys team finished in fourth with 72 points, with College Place 18th with eight and Mac-Hi 19th with one point.
