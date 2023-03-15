Walla Walla High's golf teams teed off the spring season by hosting the Blue Devil Invite on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 14-15.
On Tuesday, local Class 1B school DeSales joined Wa-Hi, Hermiston, Hanford, Southridge, Chiawana, Richland, Cheney, Gonzaga Prep, Lewis & Clark, Mt. Spokane, Ridgeline and Pullman on the Walla Walla Country Club course.
On Wednesday, Wa-Hi had Hermiston, Clarkston, Gonzaga Prep, Lewis & Clark and Pullman on the schedule at Veterans Memorial Golf Course.
The Blue Devils next go the Mid-Columbia Conference Pod No. 1 match at Zintel Creek Golf Course in Kennewick on Wednesday.
