KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High harriers returned to competition after a break at the Mid-Columbia Conference Meet No. 2 on the 3-mile course at Lawrence Scott Park here on Wednesday, Oct. 11.
"Today was our first race in over two weeks, and some of our kids responded really well to the time off of racing, and others were a little flat," Blue Devils coach Michael Locati said. "Overall though, we had a good day and we can see the possibilities for what could be at the MCC Championships next week. If we are able to throw off a few cobwebs, we should really be in the mix for the district title.
"Today on the guys' side, we were down our top two runners, Brody Hartley and Liam Bergevin, but the surprise of the day was Will Lash," Locati said. "This was his first race of the season due to injury earlier in the year. He ended up leading the boys' team, placing 11th in 16:12."
Lash was followed by Gabrial Corum in 24th in 16:36, Turner VanSlyke in 28th in 16:52, Lincoln James 39th in 17:22, Jakob Sullivan 46th in 17:56, John Hughett 48th in 18:05 and Tas Grimm 54th in 19:09.
"On the girls side, the performance of the day was from Stella Billingsley, who ran a PR and season-best placing second on the team," Locati said. "Stella was really assertive from the beginning and continued to move up the entire race."
Emmalyne Jimenez led the girls to a seventh-place finish in 19:27, Billingsley was 15th in 20:07, Miriam Hutchens 25th in 20:28, Macy Eggart 29th in 21:02 and Ada Velluzzi 31st in 21:10.
Wa-Hi's next meet is the MCC Championships next Thursday at Hanford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.