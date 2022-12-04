KENNEWICK — Mateo Caso brought home the title at 152 pounds at the Bob Mars wrestling tournament here on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Blue Devil teammates Bart Gonzalez, at 106 pounds, and Carter O’Dell at 160, both earned third place at the tourney.
"The Blue Devils had a good showing at the Bob Mars tournament in Kennewick today, placing seventh," Wa-Hi coach Jacob Butenhoff said. "Mateo had a hard-fought and physically tough semifinals that punched his ticket in the finals, where he took down and barred-up his final opponent. Mateo had the tough road through the tournament. He didn’t feel at his best today, but he stepped up and executed as a leader and teammate of this team. He showed some real guts today by picking kids off through the tournament.
"I couldn’t be more proud of Bart Gonzalez and Carter O’Dell," he said. "They both took a loss in the semis and came back wrestling better than ever to claim third place.
"Adam Bauer (106 pounds) and Julian Guzman (113) not only had their first tournaments, but placed and put points on the board for the team.
"This is a classy team," Butenhoff said. "It’s genuinely a ton of fun watching them compete and come together as a collective unit."
The Blue Devils next compete in an away dual against Hanford this Thursday, and then travel to Inland Empire in Spokane Valley on Friday.
Wa-Hi wrestlers
106
Adam Bauer (2-2), sixth.
Championship Round 1 — Ryder Whitley (Wenatchee) won by fall over Bauer, 1:58; consolation round 1 — Bauer bye; consolation round 2 — Bauer won by fall over Tanner Condie (Southridge), 0:27; consolation semis — Bauer won by dec over Kaydn Cuevas (Zillah), 5-3; fifth-place — Abraham Noriega (Kennewick) won by fall over Bauer, 1:00.
106
Bartolo Gonzalez (3-1) third, 15.0 team points.
Championship round 1 — Gonzalez won by dec over Derek O`Dell (Richland), 14-11; quarters — Gonzalez won by fall over Tanner Condie (Southridge), 0:58; semis — Aidan Rork (Sandpoint) won by tech fall over Gonzalez, 1.5 4:00, 15-0; third-place — Gonzalez won in sudden victory over Ryder Whitley (Wenatchee), SV-1 13-8.
113
Julian Guzman (3-2) sixth, 11.0 team points.
Championship round 1 — Jeremiah Lichliter (Richland) won in sudden victory over Guzman, SV-1, 16-15; consolation round 1 — Guzman won by fall over Jayden Vazquez (Wapato), 0:43; consolation round 2 — Guzman won by maj dec over Isaiah Martinez (Pasco), 11-2; consolation semis — Guzman won by fall over Miguel Alcaraz (Royal), 0:59; fifth-place — Cannon Meagher (Kamiakin) won by fall over Guzman, 1:44.
132
Jacob 'Manny' Dickinson 'Palamino' (1-2) place unknown, 2.0 team points.
Prelims — Dickinson won by fall over Nathaniel Montemayor (Othello), 0:58; prelims — Justin Martinez (Othello) won by maj dec over Dickinson, 11-3; championship round 1 — Brody Holcombe (Richland) won by fall over Dickinson, 3:38.
145
Caleb Milligan (1-2) place unknown, 4.0 team points.
Championship round 1 — Milligan won by fall over Ryker Tucker (Sandpoint), 0:46; championship round 2 — Gabriel Alaniz (Richland) won by fall over Milligan, 4:26; consolation round 2 — Colton Vincent (Connell) won by dec over Milligan, 12-6.
152
Mateo Caso (4-0) first, 27.0 team points.
Championship round 1 — Caso won by maj dec over Jonathan Jefferson (Kennewick), 11-3; quarters — Caso won by fall over Camilo Mendez III (Othello), 3:18; semis — Caso won by dec over Trenton Miller (Wenatchee), 8-4; first-place — Caso won by fall over Keeven Gifford (Kiona Benton), 3:20.
160
Aiden Neher (0-2) place unknown.
Championship round 1 — DQ (Sandpoint) 2-2 won by fall over Neher, 0:40; consolation round 1 — Juan Hunter Gomez (Wapato) won by fall over Neher, 1:21.
160
Carter O'Dell (3-1) third, 17.5 team points.
Championship round 1 — O'Dell won by fall over Isaias Lombera (Connell), 0:52; quarters — O'Dell won by tech fall over Tayten Cissne (Chiawana), 1.5 4:17, 18-2; semis — Alonzo Lopez (Selah) won by fall over O'Dell, 1:15; third--place — O'Dell won by maj dec over DQ (Sandpoint), 11-2.
195
Adam Dalan (1-2) place unknown, 4.0 team points.
Championship round 1 — Dalan won by fall over Theodor Richards (Kiona-Benton, 0:58; quarters — Adrian Magaña (Connell) won by fall over Dalan, 0:59; consolation round 2 — Asa Knutson (Hanford) won by fall over Dalan , 1:56.
220
Ethan Kregger (1-2) place unknown, 6.0 team points.
Championship round 1 — Ashton Sanchez (Moses Lake) won by fall over Kregger, 1:48; consolation round 1 — Kregger bye; consolation round 2 — Kregger won by fall over Guy Johnson (Selah), 0:43; consolation round 3 — Alan Leanos (Pasco) won by fall over Kregger, 1:57.
285
Victor Lopez Salazar (1-3) eighth, 9.0 team points.
Championship round 1 — Salazar bye; championship round 1 — Salazar won by fall over Canaan Gutierrez (Eisenhower), 4:23; quarters — Trevor Hoopes (Southridge) won by tech fall over Salazar, 1.5 4:11, 16-0; consolation round 3 — Caleb Wertenberger (Zillah) won by fall over Salazar, 3:32; seventh-place — Vincent Goforth (Wenatchee) won by dec over Salazar, 1-0.
285
Jon Smith (0-2) place unknown.
Championship round 1 — Mark Andrewjeski (Connell) won by fall over Smith, 3:50; consolation round 1 — Smith bye; consolation round 2 — Smith bye; consolation round 3 — Erik Martin (Selah) won by dec over Smith, 5-2.
