KELSO, Wash. — Walla Walla High's girls swim and dive team won its first Washington Class 3A District IV/VIII Swim and Dive Championships here on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The meet began on Friday.
"It was a total team effort," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said. "They kept their energy up from the first day and encouraged one other to swim their best. They have shown a great deal of resilience this season."
Wa-Hi won the district 3A title with 255 points, followed by Mountain View 219, Cheney 186, Kennewick 176, Prairie 130, Southridge 122, Kelso 58, Heritage 45, and Hermiston 43.
The top two finishers in Saturday’s A final earned a berth to the Washington state championships, to be held at King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Nov. 10-12.
Relays scored double points at the meet.
The 400 freestyle relay squad of Alana Miller, Abi Guest, Eliana Isenhower and Emily Meliah finished second to earn a trip to the state meet with a time of 3:59.00.
The 200 Medley relay squad of Abigail Guest, Viva Berkey, Miller and Eliana Isenhower finished fourth with a time of 2:05.20.
The 200 freestyle relay squad of Aolani Nunez, Audra Zanes, Elliot Zanes and Meliah finished fourth with a time of 1:57.91.
Wa-Hi had 12 athletes score points in individual swimming events, in addition to divers Elliot Zanes and AnnMarie Hallan, who scored 25 points from their second- and third-place finishes on Friday.
Blue Devil senior Miller won both the 100 butterfly (59.52) and the 100 backstroke (59.93). Not only did her placing give her an automatic ticket to state, both her times were faster than the state-qualifying time.
Freshman Meliah finished third in the 100 freestyle (58.92) and fourth in the 50 freestyle (27.01).
Freshman Isenhower finished third in the 200 IM (2:29.44) and sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.22).
Sophomore Guest finished fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:07.22) and fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:14.71).
Junior Anna-Sofia Foster finished fourth in the 500 freestyle (6:10.93) and seventh in the 200 freestyle (2:19.00).
Senior Audra Zanes finished sixth in the 500 freestyle (6:36.90) and ninth in the 200 freestyle (2:23.41).
Sophomore Lani Nunez finished seventh in the 100 freestyle (1:03.71) and eighth in the 50 freestyle (28.41).
Junior Tess Bottoms finished ninth in the 100 backstroke (1:14.90) and 10th in the 100 butterfly (1:16.61).
Sophomore Lindsay West finished ninth in the 500 freestyle (6:42.26) and 11th in the 200 freestyle (2:31.98).
Sophomore Berkey finished 10th in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.59) and 11th in the 500 freestyle (6:42.63).
Junior Sophia Haugen finished 12th in the 100 butterfly (1:19.72), and freshman Quincy Boggs finished 12th in the 100 breaststroke (1:30.59).
