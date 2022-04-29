RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School's varsity girls golf team turned in its best score of the season Thursday, April 28, as the Blue Devils combined to shoot a 419 that placed them sixth out of nine in a Mid-Columbia Conference POD match at Columbia Point Golf Course.
Emerson Schulke led the Blue Devils with a 30-over-par 102, placing her 24th out of 45 on the individual leaderboard, while teammates Brynn Watilo and Reese Carlson both finished only one stroke back with Madalyne Wilson next at 111.
The Blue Devils also had Piper Kubrock shooting a 128, and Alexa Kemp at 138 as they all cut strokes on the back nine to finish two ahead of seventh-place Hermiston while 39 off a fourth place tie with Chiawana and Hanford.
Southridge bested teams with a 322, as the Suns had Jillian Hui shoot a 1-under 71 to top the individual rankings.
The Blue Devils next play Tuesday in Pasco at Suns Willows Golf Course.
