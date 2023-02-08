RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School managed just one field goal in each of the first two quarters of its Mid-Columbia Conference and regular-season ending girls basketball game with the host Bombers on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Art Dawald Gym.
The Blue Devils trailed 15-6 after one quarter and 30-12 at halftime in a 60-37 loss.
Wa-Hi ended the league portion of its schedule 8-8 and will take a 10-10 overall record into the opening round of the Class 3A District 8 Tournament this weekend. The Blue Devils will host University in a loser-out game on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Madison Reibel was the only Blue Devil to reach double figures. She scored 14 points, all of which were tallied after halftime.
Carly Martin led Wa-Hi in the first half with four points, Cami Martin and Lauryn Bergevin added three apiece, and Miriam Hutchens had two.
Reibel scored 10 points in the third quarter as the Blue Devils equaled their first-half point production.
Cami Martin and Reibel scored four points each in the fourth quarter, Bridget Boyd and Bergevin sank a basket apiece, and Hutchens contributed a free throw.
Kylee Fox led Richland (13-3, 15-5) with 21 points and Maggie Smith followed with 19.
