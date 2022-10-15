RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School's girls swimming and diving team competed in a pair of meets over the weekend, even as the Wa-Hi community had been rocked by the killing of freshman Zaley Blocklinger in a car accident.
On Friday, Oct. 14, the Blue Devils had sophomore Elliot Zanes in East Wenatchee for the final 11-dive meet of the regular season as she placed seventh.
The swim team then had 13 of 19 district qualifiers competing Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Mid-Columbia Conference Championships in Richland at George Prout Pool.
"Even though we were missing six of our top swimmers for family or health reasons, Walla Walla still placed fourth out of eleven schools," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said.
"I’m very proud of the student-athletes for showing such incredible resilience this week, still mourning the loss of their friend who died last weekend."
The Blue Devils next compete Thursday at the Kennewick Invitational for athletes still needing to qualify for districts (Oct. 28-29 in Kelso, Washington).
They will be coming off strong performances Saturday in Richland.
The top 12 in each event scored points. Relays scored double points.
The “A” squad of Abigail Guest, Eliana Isenhower, Alana Miller and Elliot Zanes was third in the 200 Medley Relay with a time of 2:11.63.
The “A” squad of Eliana Isenhower, Elliot Zanes, Anna-Sofia Foster and Tess Bottoms was seventh in the 200 Freestyle Relay with a time of 2:06.48.
The “A” squad of Alana Miller, Anna-Sofia Foster, Abigail Guest and Audra Zanes was fourth in the 400 Freestyle Relay with a time of 4:25.25.
Nine Blue Devils scored points in individual events.
Senior Alana Miller was second in the 100 Backstroke (1:07.06) and was third in the 100 Freestyle (59.57).
Sophomore Abigail Guest was fourth in the 200 Freestyle (2:21.75) and seventh in the 100 Backstroke (1:12.25).
Freshman Eliana Isenhower was sixth in the 50 Freestyle (28.97) and seventh in the 100 Freestyle (1:03.05).
Senior Audra Zanes was sixth in the 500 Freestyle (6:36.96).
Sophomore Elliot Zanes was seventh in the 11-dive event (228.05).
Junior Anna-Sofia Foster was seventh in the 200 Freestyle (2:25.76).
Junior Tess Bottoms was 11th in the 200 IM (2:53.05).
Sophomore Lindsay West was 11th in the 500 Freestyle (6:59.53).
Freshman Quincy Boggs was 12th in the 200 IM (2:56.10).
