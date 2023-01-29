Walla Walla High School won its 10th game of the season and raised its Mid-Columbia Conference record to 8-5 with a 60-35 victory over Southridge in girls high school basketball action on Saturday, Jan. 28.
The 10-win campaign achieved by the 2022-23 band of Blue Devils was the program's first since the 2019-20 season when Wa-Hi went 13-9.
Lauryn Bergevin and Cami Martin led a first-quarter charge with eight and six points, respectively, that lifted the Blue Devils to a 16-8 lead after eight minutes.
Miriam Hutchens scored six points in the second quarter as Wa-Hi lengthened its lead to 12, 27-15, at halftime.
Scoring contributions by six Blue Devils in the third quarter swelled Wa-Hi's advantage to 18, 48-30.
Six field goals from five different players and a defensive effort that limited the Suns to five points in the final period was the last piece of the 25-point win.
Martin led the Blue Devils with 18 points, Bergevin added 13, and Hutchens scored 10 for Wa-Hi.
"It was an awesome win for the entire team," Wa-Hi coach Tresa Reibel said. "Our chemistry is being developed. Our girls have confidence in themselves."
The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday at Kamiakin.
"We're expecting them to come out and press," Reibel said. "We're just going to go out, play as hard as we can, and compete."
