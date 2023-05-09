PASCO — Walla Walla High's girls golfers finished sixth at the sixth Mid-Columbia Conference Pod match of the season on Monday, May 8, at Sun Willows Golf Course.
Blue Devil junior Alison Scruggs led the Blue Devils with an 89 to finish in a tie for 10th place individually.
Wa-Hi senior Emerson Schulke shot a 90 to finish in 12th.
"We struggled a bit with injury and other issues down the stretch," Blue Devil coach Bill Howard said. "We're hoping to be healthy by next week and have a chance to qualify as a team for State. Southridge is the heavy favorite at districts, but if we're healthy and play well, we'll have a chance to qualify."
Pasco senior Jillian Breedlove had the low score of the day with a 7-under-par 65 on her home course.
Close behind Breedlove was Southridge's Jillian Hui with a 5-under-par 67.
Both Breedlove and Hui will be playing Division I golf next fall, with Breedlove heading to Austin Peay in Tennessee, while Hui will be representing the Broncos at Boise State.
Wa-Hi next goes to the MCC-GSL District 8 Championship on Monday and Tuesday back at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco. The top three teams and six individuals at the District Championship qualify for the 3A State Championship in Olympia.
