Walla Walla High's girls tennis team picked up a 4-3 win over Chiawana in a Mid-Columbia Conference-opening match on the Blue Devils courts on Tuesday, March 28.
That came a day after Wa-Hi dropped a match at Hermiston.
In singles play on Tuesday, Blue Devils Keegan Isenhower and Clara Johnson lost matches before Sofia Cruz downed Riverhawk Courtney Burke, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2, and Breonna Juhsaz downed Katie Toombs, 6-3, 6-2.
In doubles play, Kaitlyn Flinders and Alexa Diaz fell before Wa-Hi's Emily Garcia-Sanchez and Lesley Garcia won, 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, and Eryka Cortez and Kelly Gonzales-Alamo secured the match win, 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), (10-4).
“Chiawana has always been an opponent that we pair well with," Blue Devils coach Presley Foust said. "We started off slower than normal and it took a few points to get into their regular routine. We have been working at finding out which position is best for each player. With such a diverse group of players, finding who fits best within singles and doubles has been tricky. I've been very lucky in how well they have responded with such changes. Today they radiated with confidence once they got into the swing of the game. Their energy and positivity being created on the court was fun to watch.
“We had two final matches on the court that both came down to points to determine the winner," she said. "Both teams fought until the end. It was amazing watching our team come together at the end and take the win. Each player left it all on the court. They have worked very hard this season, and are very deserving of a league starting win.”
On Monday, Wa-Hi dropped a postponed match at Hermiston, 6-1.
In singles play, Hermiston's Mallory Caplinger defeated Wa-Hi's Isenhower, 6-0, 6-1, Signe Bech handled Johnson, 6-4, 6-3, and the Bulldogs' Aspyn Inners downed Lesley Garcia, 6-1, 6-3.
Wa-Hi's Breonna Juhsaz picked up the Blue Devils' victory over Reagan Stanek, 6-3, 6-3.
In doubles action, Wa-Hi's Kaitlyn Flinders and Alexa Diaz (Sofia Cruz) fell 6-3, 6-4, Emily Garcia-Sanchez and Kelly Gonzales-Alamo lost, 6-3, 6-2, and Erkya Cortez and Angie Zavala-Pence fell 6-0, 6-2.
“Our original match was scheduled last Thursday," Foust said. "Due to high winds, we had to postpone until Monday.
"We have had a long couple weeks with lots of travel," she said. "Through all the late evening and early school mornings, the girls have continued to show up on the court. They all worked very hard and played a tough opponent. Hermiston has carried a strong team and it's good for our players to see that kind of competition."
Wa-Hi, now 3-4 overall, 1-0 in MCC play, goes to Kamiakin on Thursday.
