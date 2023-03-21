PENDLETON — Walla Walla High's girls tennis team traveled to Pendleton on Monday, March 20, and handed the Buckaroos a 5-2 defeat.
“We started off our week on the road, after a long weekend," Blue Devils coach Presley Foust said. "We always match up well with Pendleton. All the girls played very well, and it was nice to come away with a win. We have had some challenging weather to start out our match, but they adjusted well.
"The girls did an excellent job of problem solving both mentally and physically on the court," she said. "They worked well together to find what they can do to improve and we head into a week full of away matches.”
Wa-Hi swept singles play, with Kaitlyn Flinders defeating Taybree Walker, 6-4, 1-6 (10-3), Clara Johnson downing Abby Fous, 2-6, 6-2 (10-5), Lesley Garcia beating Elsie Zaugg, 0-6, 6-2 (10-5), and Breonna Juhsaz handling Adeaode Tesch, 6-2, 6-1.
Keegan Isenhower and Alexa Diaz picked up the Blue Devils' lone doubles victory, downing their Pendleton foes, 6-3, 6-3.
In other doubles action, Wa-Hi's Emily Garcia-Sanchez and Kelly Gonzales-Alamo fell, 3-6, 7-5 (10-8), and Eryka Cortez and Angelina Zavala/Pence lost, 6-2, 6-4.
The victory leaves the Blue Devils' record at 2-1 overall with league play yet to start.
“They work very hard and have a great attitude about improving," Foust said. "I am very impressed by their communication they are developing during matches, and their continued work ethic on the court. I am looking forward to seeing what the rest of the season holds.”
Wa-Hi travels to play at Clarkston High at noon on Wednesday, followed by a 3 p.m. match at Lewiston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.