PASCO — Guards Lauryn Bergevin and Madi Reibel scored a combined 31 points to lead the Walla Walla High School girls basketball team to a 69-33 victory over Pasco in Mid-Columbia Conference action on Monday, Dec. 12.
Reibel and Bergevin scored eight points apiece in the third quarter as the Blue Devils (2-0 MCC, 3-2 overall) extended a seven-point halftime lead, 27-20, to 25, 52-27, by the end of the third quarter.
Reibel ended up with a game-high 17 points and Bergevin concluded her night's activity with 14.
Cami Martin scored nine points for Wa-Hi, while Carly Martin and Miriam Hutchens contributed eight each.
The Blue Devils had 25 field goals on the night including 11 from 3-point territory.
By contrast, the Bulldogs managed just eight baskets in the game.
Wa-Hi continues league play Friday at Hermiston.
